'For The Crew' Benefit Announced For March 6

Set for Saturday, March 6 at 7pm ET, "For The Crew," presented by NoCap and in collaboration with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, will feature performances by Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins, Kevin Rudolf and Tommy Marz. Proceeds from the event will be going directly to support members of the live music industry; the road crew who are the backbone of every show, night-after-night, that have been devastated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now via the NoCap website here.

"The whole of the music industry has been hit hard by Covid-19," says Schroeder. "One particular segment of the industry that is often overlooked and/or forgotten is road crews. It's quite simple: without our crews, there would be no shows. These are the women and men behind the scenes who help bring our music to you. With this online benefit show, our hope is to raise both money and awareness for our crews."

"With so many people in our business out of work due to Covid, I'm happy there is a little something we can do to raise money and maybe bring a smile," shares Rudolf.

Marz adds: "During this pandemic there have been times where many people have felt helpless, myself included. As the opportunity arose to raise money for people whose incomes have been affected by Covid-19, the road crews became a focus of that opportunity. The road crew teams are an important part of the live show experience and have been affected greatly. We are excited and grateful to be partnering with Sweet Relief to try and bring some relief to members of the road crew."

Fans can expect to watch solo-sets from Schroeder, Rudolf and Marz.