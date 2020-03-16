Foo Fighters to Postpone Dates on the Van Tour 2020
Foo Fighters are postponing dates on the upcoming Van Tour 2020.
MESSAGE FROM DAVE GROHL:
Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?
Well... playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another...
We fin' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check s. The album is done, and it's fin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear s up like we always do. Promise.
Now go wash your hands.
Dave
For a listing of postponed and new dates, see below. Information on the May dates will be forthcoming.
FOO FIGHTERS VAN TOUR 2020 RESCHEDULED SHOWS
Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020
NEW DATE 12/5/2020
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix
Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020
NEW DATE 12/3/2020
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ
Previously schedule for 4/16/2020
NEW DATE 12/1/2020
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC
Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020
RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNNOUNCED
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS
Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020
RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN