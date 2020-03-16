Foo Fighters to Postpone Dates on the Van Tour 2020

Foo Fighters are postponing dates on the upcoming Van Tour 2020.

MESSAGE FROM DAVE GROHL:



Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?



Well... playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another...



We fin' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check s. The album is done, and it's fin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear s up like we always do. Promise.



Now go wash your hands.



Dave ​



For a listing of postponed and new dates, see below. Information on the May dates will be forthcoming.

FOO FIGHTERS VAN TOUR 2020 RESCHEDULED SHOWS



Previously scheduled for 4/12/2020

NEW DATE 12/5/2020

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix



Previously scheduled for 4/14/2020

NEW DATE 12/3/2020

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Ana Star Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ



Previously schedule for 4/16/2020

NEW DATE 12/1/2020

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC



Previously scheduled for 4/18/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNNOUNCED

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS



Previously scheduled for 4/20/2020

RESCHEDULED DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN





