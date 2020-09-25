Fly By Midnight & Shoffy Release 'Caffeine'

Indie/Pop artists Fly By Midnight and Shoffy link up.

Indie/Pop artists Fly By Midnight and Shoffy link up for a show-stopping new single 'Caffeine' out on Friday September 25th via Snafu Records. To coincide with the single release, the artists will also debut the official music video on the same day that pays homage to the female icons of the 90s'. With 'International Coffee Day' just days around the corner on September 29th, 'Caffeine' is the perfect soundtrack for the holiday and will serve as the first collaboration between the artists.

We all know the symptoms that come with the over indulgence of caffeine, such as feeling wide awake, restlessness, pacing, etc. But how can a troubled love feel like the negative side effects of caffeine?andpaint an illustrious sonic anthem on their latest single and useas the perfect metaphor for describing a toxic love story. Definingas "keeping you up late thinking about someone" -andcreate a cleverly written and an ethereal indie-pop tune featuring lush harmonies and playful beats.

Creative experts in all of their endeavors,andput together a fun music video forwhich features snippets of the artists longing over the 90's female icons includingFrom poster-covered walls to home-made fan t-shirts of the women, the music video shows an all-too-familiar feeling of heart-wrenching and emotional turmoil that comes with loving a celebrity.

wrote about the single, "We've wanted to write a track named "Caffeine" for a while now since staying up late hours in the studio is a big part of our DNA. Relating the effects of coffee to the feeling of being up all night over someone felt like a fun spin on a narrative a lot of people can relate to. After recording it, we thought it would be really cool to bring on a male artist to feature which we hadn't done before. We're personal fans of Shoffy and were stoked when he agreed to collaborate on it. "

adds, "I immediately gravitated toward the track when I first heard it. Cut a verse at my home studio, and then linked up with the guys for a socially distant shoot and music video. Justin and Slavo have been great to work with and the video was a lot of fun. I got to play a pizza delivery guy and dance on top of a pickup truck, so not a bad day. The 90s concept for the video really fits the song, and I hope it brings people a little light in this crazy year."

followsreleasewithandrecent hitfeat., with the latter music video reaching overjust a few weeks after its release.

New York born and LA-based indie-pop duois composed of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer/songwriter Slavo. The pair has performed multiple sold-out shows across the LA and NYC regions and graced the stages of major festivals includingfestival. Recently performing onlast month alongsideandhave additionally been praised by tastemakers such asand more. The boys have taken part in editorial campaigns forandwith the latter hosting an exclusive capsule collection from the band duringcampaign. Their music has also been placed on numerousincluding

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and producer,(real name Alex Shofler) specializes in smooth, electro-R&B jams that flirt with indie pop and downtempo. Working out of his home studio, and providing all the instrumentation himself,released his viral hitback in 2016 followed by his 2018 single, with the latter hitting overacross platforms.. He followed up on the success of those singles with the EPhis eponymous full-length, which featured the singles,and." Two years laterreturned with his sophomore full-length effortwhich featured the hitsand

Creating the perfect single 'just in time for the upcoming coffee holiday,andwill be rolling out more creative content in support of the release, so stay tuned to the artist socials for more details to come.

Listen to "Caffeine" here:

