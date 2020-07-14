Flume to Livestream Sold Out 2019 Flume & Friends Shows at Red Rocks

In the absence of Flume being able to perform at Red Rocks this year, the Grammy-winning, Sydney-born, L.A.-based producer will livestream his Sold Out 2019 Flume & Friends Shows at Red Rocks on July 16 at 6P.M. PT/9P.M. ET/11A.M. AEST and July 17 at 8P.M. BST/9P.M. CEST via Future Classic's Twitch channel-RSVP here. The show, which features guest appearances from Slowthai, Vera Blue, Reo Cragun and JPEGMAFIA, will also stream via Flume's Youtube channel and will be available on Playstation 4 and Playstation VR via the Littlstar app.

Earlier this year, Flume shared his first new music of 2020, "The Difference" featuring Toro y Moi alongside a Jonathan Zawada-directed video. Last year, Flume's Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination for his acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards capped off a monumental year for the producer. Earlier in 2019, he released a collaborative EP Quits with rapper Reo Cragun and shared singles "Let You Know" feat. London Grammar and "Rushing Back" featuring Vera Blue, which debuted at #12 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart and landed #2 on the Triple J Hottest 100. He also toured the globe with stops at festivals including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more. Additionally, Flume recently launched a new line of merchandise that can be purchased here.

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting self-titled debut in 2012. Featuring the hits "Holding On," "On Top," "Sleepless" and others, the album topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established a name as a serious international contender thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts including Lorde and Disclosure.

After a series of well-received collaborations (Lockjaw EP with Chet Faker [2014] and Some Minds with Andrew Wyatt [2015]), Flume released his second LP, Skin. Launching with the blockbuster hit "Never Be Like You" featuring Kai, and topping the ARIA Chart on release, the album reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while simultaneously reaching huge new audiences around the world. That year, Flume topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59 date world tour. He achieved platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world and took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album.

