Flowerkid Shares New Single 'It's Happening Again'

flowerkid, the moniker of 19-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer Flynn Sant, has shared his gripping new single and video, 'It's Happening Again'. Premiered via triple j, 'It's Happening Again' is co-produced with Dave Hammer and features LA-based Australian-native KUČKA.

flowerkid shares: "This new single, featuring the beautiful KUČKA, and what will follow soon afterwards, has been everything I have thought about for a very long time. And this body of work is a feeling that has been bottled up inside me for all of my existence on this earth. This song is so very important to me.

My process of healing comes in three. 'It's Happening Again' is my first step. I need to confront the very conniving voices that circle throughout my head. They tell me I can't say what I'm about to say. So I know what I have to do, and that's to shout on the rooftops of every hardship I've ever had to climb. In the times of finding myself, I've had to lose myself first. And I've finally found that this loss of control was absolutely necessary.

I want us to lose ourselves hand in hand, on this ethereal, spiritual, and timeless musical journey I created for us. Please listen and watch, as my internal and external struggles flourish into bloom. I can't wait for you to hear this excerpt of my heart and soul."

'It's Happening Again' follows a series of universally lauded singles including 'miss andry' and 'boy with the winfields and the wild heart', which scored huge support from triple j and BBC Radio 1, millions of streams across streaming and also won praise from Billboard, The Guardian, and NME. The impressive cuts revealed flowerkid as one of the most hotly tipped young songwriters in Australia.

While flowerkid floats between genres, the sentiment that connects everything is brutal honesty in his writing, and a sound that's full of emotion and full of life. It's been a journey to be this honest - with himself, and now with his audience - but Flynn says he can't imagine making music any other way.

Photo Credit: Levon Baird