Florence + the Machine Nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance Grammy Award
Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.
Florence + the Machine are nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance for "King" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
"King" is taken from Florence Welch's much-lauded new album Dance Fever, released earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim. Since its release, Florence has played sold out arenas across North America and is currently on a run of U.K. dates.
Last month, Florence shared Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a new live album recorded at two sold out Madison Square Garden shows featuring live versions of tracks from the new album plus classics from throughout her career.
Dance Fever, released in May, hit #1 in the U.K. and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten.
