Florence + the Machine Debut 'Mermaids' From 'Dance Fever (Complete Edition)'

Florence + the Machine unveil a new track, "Mermaids," today alongside the Complete Edition of Dance Fever, a deluxe packaging of the band's much-lauded 2022 album featuring "Mermaids" and poem versions of several songs from the LP.

"Mermaids" was written and produced alongside album collaborator Dave Bayley of Glass Animals during the original Dance Fever sessions.

Furthermore, Florence is on tour across Europe this summer including headline shows and festivals in Milan, Athens, Budapest, Paris, Lisbon and more. See below for full routing.

Dance Fever, released last spring, was one of the most celebrated releases of 2022. The album was named to Best Of lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Consequence, NYLON, Billboard, Paste and a host of others.

The album hit #1 in the U.K. and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten. Since its release, Florence has played sold out arenas across North America and will play a run of U.K. dates in early 2023.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

May 28-Music Is the Answer-Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

June 4-Music Is The Answer-Sao Paolo, Brazil

June 16-Lido Sounds-Linz, Austria

June 18-Pula Arena-Pula, Croatia

June 22-Idays Milano-Milan, Italy

June 26-Musgrave Park-Cork, Ireland

June 28-Ormeau Park-Belfast, Ireland

July 2-Ejekt Festival-Athens, Greece

July 6-Bilbao BBK-Bilbao, Spain

July 8-South Ocean Festival-Malmo, Sweden

August 10-Sziget Festival-Budapest, Hungary

August 11-Summer Well Festival-Buftea, Romania

August 13-Boardmasters-Newquay, U.K.

August 19-Lowlands Festival-Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

August 20-Pukkelpop-Hasselt, Belgium

August 25-Zurich Open Air-Zurich, Switzerland

August 26-Rock En Seine-Paris, France

September 1-Meo Kalorama-Lisbon, Portugal

September 2-Cala Mijas-Malaga, Spain