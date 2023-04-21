Florence + the Machine Debut 'Mermaids' From 'Dance Fever (Complete Edition)'
Florence + the Machine unveil a new track, "Mermaids," today alongside the Complete Edition of Dance Fever, a deluxe packaging of the band's much-lauded 2022 album featuring "Mermaids" and poem versions of several songs from the LP.
"Mermaids" was written and produced alongside album collaborator Dave Bayley of Glass Animals during the original Dance Fever sessions.
Furthermore, Florence is on tour across Europe this summer including headline shows and festivals in Milan, Athens, Budapest, Paris, Lisbon and more. See below for full routing.
Dance Fever, released last spring, was one of the most celebrated releases of 2022. The album was named to Best Of lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Consequence, NYLON, Billboard, Paste and a host of others.
The album hit #1 in the U.K. and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten. Since its release, Florence has played sold out arenas across North America and will play a run of U.K. dates in early 2023.
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE
May 28-Music Is the Answer-Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
June 4-Music Is The Answer-Sao Paolo, Brazil
June 16-Lido Sounds-Linz, Austria
June 18-Pula Arena-Pula, Croatia
June 22-Idays Milano-Milan, Italy
June 26-Musgrave Park-Cork, Ireland
June 28-Ormeau Park-Belfast, Ireland
July 2-Ejekt Festival-Athens, Greece
July 6-Bilbao BBK-Bilbao, Spain
July 8-South Ocean Festival-Malmo, Sweden
August 10-Sziget Festival-Budapest, Hungary
August 11-Summer Well Festival-Buftea, Romania
August 13-Boardmasters-Newquay, U.K.
August 19-Lowlands Festival-Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
August 20-Pukkelpop-Hasselt, Belgium
August 25-Zurich Open Air-Zurich, Switzerland
August 26-Rock En Seine-Paris, France
September 1-Meo Kalorama-Lisbon, Portugal
September 2-Cala Mijas-Malaga, Spain