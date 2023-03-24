Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Flo Milli Unveils Extended Edition of Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'

Flo Milli Unveils Extended Edition of Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'

Flo Milli’s debut album You Still Here, Ho ? was released last summer to critical acclaim.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli releases the extended edition of her debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, out now via RCA Records.

The extended edition of You Still Here, Ho ? builds on the 17 tracks originally released last July, adding Flo's early 2023 releases "Nasty Dancer" and the "Conceited" remix featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don, as a well as a brand-new remix of fan-favorite "Bed Time" featuring Monaleo and Gloss Up.

Flo Milli's debut album You Still Here, Ho ? was released last summer to critical acclaim by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard and many more. The album features her hit single "Conceited," which has amassed over 68 million streams & video views worldwide to date and became a trending sound on TikTok, with over half a billion creations.

Upon release, the track landed on NPR's #NowPlaying, Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week, and was named Consequence's Rap Song of the Week. In addition, Flo made her television debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed "Conceited" and "Bed Time" on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos.

The album exudes confidence at every turn and elevates Flo into the mainstream with her uniquely creative vision that sees her paying homage to iconic moments in pop culture history. The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka "New York," and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more.

Previously, Flo Milli was buzzing for her feature on Monaleo's "We Not Humping (Remix)." Flo's signature tag 'Flo Milli s' can be heard as the intro to a viral TikTok sound which includes her verse. To date, there are over 500k creations including from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Cami Mendes and more.

Flo is set to take the stage at Coachella next month for her first ever appearance at the festival. This follows her performance at Bose and NME's C23 showcase at SXSW in Austin, TX last Thursday. Previously, Flo embarked on her debut headlining tour in late 2022 in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:



Nickel Creek Releases New Album Celebrants Photo
Nickel Creek Releases New Album 'Celebrants'
Across 18 tracks, the group addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For Giddy Up! Cover Photo
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For 'Giddy Up!' Cover
Shania Twain announced the release of a collaboration with trailblazing female producer Malibu Babie [Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj]. The remix arrives on the heels of Shania’s three exclusive Spotify Singles—“Queen of Me (Acoustic)” and her covers of “Falling” by Harry Styles and “Spoonful” by Howlin’ Wolf.
Luke Combs Releases New Album Gettin Old Photo
Luke Combs Releases New Album 'Gettin' Old'
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.'
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single Eyes Closed Photo
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single 'Eyes Closed'
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has returned with a brand new song “Eyes Closed” – the lead single off of his forthcoming album “ – “ (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Ed originally wrote “Eyes Closed” a few years back. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates and details on his new Disney+ docu-series!

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share