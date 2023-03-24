Flo Milli Unveils Extended Edition of Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli releases the extended edition of her debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, out now via RCA Records.

The extended edition of You Still Here, Ho ? builds on the 17 tracks originally released last July, adding Flo's early 2023 releases "Nasty Dancer" and the "Conceited" remix featuring Lola Brooke and Maiya the Don, as a well as a brand-new remix of fan-favorite "Bed Time" featuring Monaleo and Gloss Up.

Flo Milli's debut album You Still Here, Ho ? was released last summer to critical acclaim by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard and many more. The album features her hit single "Conceited," which has amassed over 68 million streams & video views worldwide to date and became a trending sound on TikTok, with over half a billion creations.

Upon release, the track landed on NPR's #NowPlaying, Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week, and was named Consequence's Rap Song of the Week. In addition, Flo made her television debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she performed "Conceited" and "Bed Time" on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos.

The album exudes confidence at every turn and elevates Flo into the mainstream with her uniquely creative vision that sees her paying homage to iconic moments in pop culture history. The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka "New York," and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more.

Previously, Flo Milli was buzzing for her feature on Monaleo's "We Not Humping (Remix)." Flo's signature tag 'Flo Milli s' can be heard as the intro to a viral TikTok sound which includes her verse. To date, there are over 500k creations including from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Cami Mendes and more.

Flo is set to take the stage at Coachella next month for her first ever appearance at the festival. This follows her performance at Bose and NME's C23 showcase at SXSW in Austin, TX last Thursday. Previously, Flo embarked on her debut headlining tour in late 2022 in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak.

Listen to the new deluxe album here: