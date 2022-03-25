Flipturn Releases 'Playground' the First Single off of Highly Anticipated Debut Album

Back with their first new music since the 2020 release of Something You Needed, indie frontrunners flipturn today release "Playground."

As a first taste of the band's upcoming debut album, "Playground" ushers in an era of sonic maturity that can only come from spending years on the road captivating audiences with an absolutely hypnotic live show. With a well-deserved global fan base, the band is stepping into themes of making personal progress and inevitably backsliding while coming to terms with the end of innocence.

On the single, lead guitarist Tristan Duncan said, "Everybody has at least once felt the yearning for childhood and the lack of responsibilities and obligations associated with it. There was beauty and invincibility to everything you did. The sun kissed your skin a little softer while the days ticked on forever."

He continues, "Growing up has a way of taking all that away. You learn through trial and error while unknowingly laying the bricks below you. New things feel a little less shiny and the weight of your world pushes a little harder down on you. At some point, you realize you forget what it felt like to be a kid. That's when it becomes easy to romanticize it, but a lot harder to shrug away the sobering thoughts of your adult life."

Currently, flipturn is in the middle of a North American run with Wilderado. Later in the year, they will hit the road with Mt. Joy and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. All upcoming tour dates can be found below, as well as info on the band's upcoming slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Hangout, Sunfest, Treefort, and more to be announced.

