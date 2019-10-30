'Flip Mode' from Sefi Zisling's Upcoming Album Out Now

"Flip Mode" is the second-single from Sefi Zisling's sophomore album Expanse - out Nov 22 via Tru Thoughts. Inspired by Sun Ra's use of abstract melodies on the jazz-fusion classic Lanquidity - "Flip Mode" embraces the free-funk, creating a distinctive groove that allows the track to stand out from the rest of the record.



"Flip Mode" follows the release of "Happy Solar Return ft. Kutiman", a nine-minute afro-beat voyage that has been praised by JAZZIZ, KEXP, Somewhere Soul, Bandcamp and Twistedsoul, alongside being added to Spotify's 'State of Jazz' playlist.



Talking about the origin of "Flip Mode", Sefi explains: "I have a lot of private slang with my friends, and 'Flip Mode' is a catchphrase me and Layla [long-time collaborator] use a lot when talking to Uzi Ramirez, my beloved friend, guitar player on the album and an amazing musician on his own."



Building on his debut LP Beyond The Things I Know, released on Raw Tapes and championed by the likes of Gilles Peterson (BBC 6Music), Stamp The Wax and Bradley Zero (Rhythm Section/NTS) - Expanse captures the essence of the classic jazz sessions; committed to the outcome, mistakes and spontaneous moments included and recorded collaboratively with all of Sefi's close and talented friends.



Inspired by his childhood heroes of John Coltrane, Grant Green and Fred Wesley, Expanse combines the sounds of afro-jazz, psychedelic funk and spiritual jazz to create an album that echoes the great creators of Alice Coltrane, Fela Kuti and Donald Byrd, while paving a new path - all catalysed through the trumpet.



A stable to the Tel Aviv music scene, Sefi first started playing the trumpet at the mere age of ten, later enrolling in the prestigious art school Thelma Yellin. Performing in an array of bands since his early teens, Sefi has performed and recorded sessions with almost every key player of the jazz world in Israel. Mastering the art of trumpeting, Sefi has transcended his role as an instrumentalist on Expanse, evolving and expanding into a composer, producer and creative force to be reckoned with.





