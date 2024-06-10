Five Finger Death Punch Land 11th Consecutive #1 with 'This Is The Way (Feat. DMX)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“This Is The Way (feat. DMX)”, the latest single from multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has hit the #1 spot at Billboard’s Mainstream Rock radio chart, notably landing the Las Vegas-based band their 11th straight #1 hit on the chart.

This extends the band’s 2023 record of holding the longest streak of #1’s in the chart’s history. “This Is the Way” is the first #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for legendary late rapper DMX and his very first appearance on the chart altogether. The single also claimed the #1 spot at Active Rock Radio this week giving Five Finger Death Punch its 16th overall #1 single at the format.

5FDP are currently on tour across Europe for stadium dates with Metallica, stops at some of Europe’s largest festivals, including Sweden Rock, Graspop, With Full Force, as well as several headline shows with support from Ice Nine Kills. The band will return stateside for a late summer/fall headlining tour from August 2 to September 19 with support from Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail, and The Funeral Portrait. Tickets are available now HERE. See full dates listed below.

ABOUT FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH:

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music (over 12 billion streams). The band has held firmly to a top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last 5 years and amassed a record-setting 11 Billboard mainstream Rock Airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. 5FDP has 27 top 10 hit singles and 16 Active Rock #1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping Greatest Hits albums. Five Finger Death Punch is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also known for elevating newcomers by exposing them to their worldwide audience. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory in 2023 was added as a playable character in the iconic “Call of Duty” video game series adding another major achievement to the band’s growing legacy. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. 5FDP is also well known for their charitable efforts and has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue. The band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness and to support cancer survivors, veterans suffering from PTSD and to bring relief to the families of fallen first responders. The City Of Las Vegas, NV recognized 5FDP's relentless charitable efforts by officially declaring November 1st as "Five Finger Death Punch Day". In addition, Ivan Moody was awarded the key to The City Of Cheyenne, WY honoring the betterment of the city through his philanthropic endeavors. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world. 5FDP is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with Metallica throughout 2024. See all upcoming tour dates HERE.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2024 TOUR DATES

6/6 Trondheim, NO - Trondheim Rocks *

6/9 Helsinki, FI - Olympic Stadium ^

6/11 Tallinn, EE - Unibet Arena &

6/13 Kaunas, LT - Zalgiris Arena &

6/16 Copenhagen, DK - Parken Stadium ^

6/18 Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle &

6/19 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live &

6/21 Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting *

6/23 Ferropolis, DE - Full Force Festival *

6/25 Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-Arena &

6/26 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal **

6/29 Zilina, SK – Topfest *

7/4 Bucharest, RO - Metalhead Festival – 20 years LIVE &

7/7 Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy ^

7/9 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra &

7/14 Madrid, ES - Estadio Civitas Metropolitano ^

8/2 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/5 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Centre

8/8 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/10 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

8/13 Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

8/14 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/16 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/19 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

8/21 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

8/24 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre %

8/27 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/29 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/31 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/3 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/4 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/8 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/10 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

9/11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

9/15 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/16 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

^ with Metallica and Ice Nine Kills

* Festival Dates

& with support from Ice Nine Kills

** no Ice Nine Kills

# with support from Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail, and The Funeral Portrait

% No Marilyn Manson

+ No Slaughter To Prevail

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

