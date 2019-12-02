Five Finger Death Punch Announce New Album & Tour

4x Platinum, 6x Gold record selling rock juggernaut FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have announced their long awaited eighth studio album, titled "F8" today. The album will be released globally on February 28th, 2020 and is available for pre-order now.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have amassed over 3 billion streams to date, over 2 billion video views and are the 3rd biggest artist in the hard rock space measured by total consumption (sales and streams) - surpassed only by Metallica and AC/DC. Newly signed to Better Noise Music, they've garnered 22 top 10, hit singles over the last few years. Today, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also premiered the debut single from F8, "Inside Out" one of the most personal songs that the band has released to date. Fans who pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of "Inside Out" along with two other new tracks before the release on February 28th. The album will be available in the following formats: CD, digital download, mastered for iTunes download, double gatefold vinyl and picture disc vinyl. The band also curated special F8 merchandise bundles of albums with exclusive t-shirts, hoodies and more available for pre-order now as well.

Says FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically." Vocalist Ivan Moody adds, "This record to me is 'absolution' - everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8 was produced by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with long time producer KEVIN CHURKO (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Slash, etc). See the full tracklisting for F8 below.

TRACKLISTING FOR F8:

F8

Inside Out

Full Circle

Living The Dream

A Little Bit Off

Bottom Of The Top

To Be Alone

Mother May I (Tic Toc)

Darkness Settles In

This Is War

Leave It All Behind

Scar Tissue

Brighter Side Of Grey

Making Monsters (BONUS)

Death Punch Therapy? (BONUS)

Inside Out (Radio Edit) (BONUS)

The new album F8 follows FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH'S hugely successful 2018 release, And Justice For None, which debuted in the Top 5 around the world and became the #1 streaming Hard Rock/Heavy Metal album of that year. They've built a rabid, global fanbase by creating a unique sound that blurs the line between rock and metal, which has never been more apparent than on their upcoming eighth studio album F8 and their upward trajectory doesn't seem to waver.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also announced today that they will kick off the 2nd leg of their current U.S. arena headline tour in April 2020, featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as highly acclaimed newcomer Ice Nine Kills. The tour is co-produced by FRANK PRODUCTIONS and LIVE NATION. See all dates below.

VIP presale, artist presale, and cyber monday presale begins today at 10:00 AM (local time). Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM (local time) until Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 PM through Citi's Entertainment program. Local promoter venue and radio presales will kick off on Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 AM (local time). Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6th at 10:00 AM (local time).

Papa Roach have been one of the leaders in alternative rock for nearly 26 years. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated band have sold over 20 million records worldwide, garnered over 2 billion streams to date, and charted over 14 Top 5, hit singles and six #1 hit singles including "Last Resort" (2000), "Scars" (2005), and most recently, "Born for Greatness" (2018). Their 10th studio album, Who Do You Trust? marks a paradigm career shift for the band, with singles "Who Do You Trust?" and "Elevate" having steadily remained in the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio. For more information on Papa Roach, please visit https://www.paparoach.com

I Prevail's 2016 debut album, Lifelines was one of the most successful debut releases for a hard rock band in the last decade in terms of sales and streams, with nearly 600,000 copies sold to date. The GRAMMY nominees' sophomore album, Trauma tells the complicated story of what the band went through to get to where they are today. For more information on I Prevail, please visit http://iprevailband.com

ICE NINE KILLS has built a growing legion of fans with their horror-inspired soundtracks and theatrical live performances. Their new hit single "A Grave Mistake" landed in the Top 10 Rock Radio charts. They were named SiriusXM's 'Future Five' Breakthrough Artists of 2019. Following a world tour, the band released The Silver Scream: Final Cut. For more information www.iceninekills.com

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are currently touring U.S. arenas before heading to Europe right after the holidays for their nearly sold out arena run with very special guests Megadeth and global breakout rock sensation Bad Wolves. Information on all tour dates including links to tickets and VIP packages can be found HERE.

SPRING 2020 US TOUR DATES

4/8 - Sunrise, FL // BB&T Center

4/10 - Duluth, GA // Infinite Energy Center

4/11 - Pelham, AL // Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/13 - San Antonio, TX // AT&T Center

4/14 - Ft. Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

4/16 - Houston, TX // Toyota Center

4/18 - Phoenix, AZ // Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/19 - San Diego, CA // Viejas Arena

4/21 - Los Angeles, CA // The Forum

4/23 - Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

4/25 - Portland, OR // Veteran Memorial Coliseum

4/27 - Morrison, CO // Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/29 - Kansas City, MO // Sprint Center

5/3 - Baltimore, MD // Royal Farms Arena

5/5 - Worcester, MA // DCU Center

5/6 - Newark, NJ // Prudential Center

5/8 - Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

5/12 - Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena

5/14 - Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Center

5/15 - Camden, NJ // BB&T Pavilion

5/17 - Nashville, TN // Bridgestone Arena

5/19 - Rosemont, IL // Allstate Arena

5/20 - St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center





