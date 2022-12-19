Fitz and the Tantrums to Embark On 'Let Yourself Free' Tour This Winter

Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on the Let Yourself Free Tour this winter. The 17-city tour will kick off on January 21 in Portland and make stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, New York and more, before ending in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 16.

Special guest BabyJake will provide support. Tickets are on sale now. For a full list of upcoming live dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Their brand-new studio album Let Yourself Free is out now via Elektra Records. Available on all digital platforms, their new full-length features the infectious new single "Moneymaker", along with the previously released single, "Sway."

"We are so excited for the world to hear our fifth studio album!" shares frontman Michal "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "For this record we really wanted to pull from our earliest influences and bring the through line of this band full circle. Tracks like 'Silver Platter' and 'Steppin' On Me' really are a nod to our first album Pickin' up the Pieces, while tracks like 'Moneymaker' take that influence and blast it into the future!"

Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Good Morning America.

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates

January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

ABOUT FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS:

Multi-platinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums. Since 2008, the Los Angeles collective have magnified the scope of pop with a dash of indie, a dose of soul, and a whole lot of dancefloor-ready bounce.

Their catalog spans fan favorite records such as Pickin' up the Pieces [2010], More Than Just A Dream [2013], the gold-certified Fitz and The Tantrums [2016], and All the Feels [2019]. Along the way, they've impressively tallied just shy of 4 billion streams and counting powered by enduring hits such as the triple-platinum "HandClap," platinum "Out of My League" and "The Walker," and gold "Moneygrabber."

As an inescapable presence, their music has notably coursed through the mainstream conversation, soundtracking films on NETFLIX and campaigns for CVS Wellness, Sunchips, Sofi, Xfinity, Walmart, Norwegian Cruise Line, Lays, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. Beyond standout performances everywhere from Coachella and Bonaroo to numerous late-night television shows, they've consistently sold out some of the most iconic venues in the world, including The Forum and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Not to mention, they've incited the applause from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, and more. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ.

Meanwhile, co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs founded Diversify The Stage to help foster more diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible concerts, events, and touring workforces for historically marginalized and underrepresented communities. Fitz and The Tantrums once again leap forward with their bold, bright, and buoyant new album Let Yourself Free.

Fitz and The Tantrums are: Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (vocals), Noelle Scaggs (vocals), James King (saxophone, flute), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards), Joseph Karnes (bass), and John Wicks (drums, percussion).