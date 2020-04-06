Fit For An Autopsy Release 'Fear Tomorrow'

New Jersey six-piece FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY have just dropped the new standalone single "Fear Tomorrow." Listen to the song + watch the video below!

"'Fear Tomorrow' is a song we've been sitting on for some time but decided the moment was right to finish and release it," the band says. "To be fair, we're not really a positive band and we never show you the light at the end of the tunnel, so don't expect a happy ending here. FFAA uses music as an outlet to share its distaste for the world, and now we can all share that together - from a safe distance quarantined in our homes."

FFAA released their fifth studio album, The Sea of Tragic Beasts, last October via Nuclear Blast Records worldwide and Human Warfare (AUS). The Sea of Tragic Beasts was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by producer and guitarist Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in New Jersey. The artwork for the album was created by Adam Burke.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk