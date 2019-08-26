Fireside Collective Signs With Mountain Home

Fast-rising Asheville Progressive Bluegrass band Fireside Collective has partnered with North Carolina-based label Mountain Home Music Company to release new music.

"I could not be more excited to be working with Mountain Home," says banjo player Alex Genova. "When I was growing up, listening to bluegrass music as a teenager in Wisconsin, much of my experience with great, authentic, bluegrass came from my collection of CDs. A great number of the albums that inspired me then and continue to inspire me today have the Mountain Home logo on them. It is an honor to get to work with their amazing team and to be a part of their incredible roster of artists."

Fireside Collective and Mountain Home plan to release the first single "She Was An Angel" on September 6 with more singles to follow and a full album release in Spring of 2020.

"We have watched as this fine group has moved from the backyard, to local Asheville sensation to one of the most sought after new national touring bands in roots music!" adds Mountain Home's Ty Gilpin. "We are excited to be part of their growing success and to help take them to the next level."

Follow Fireside Collective on Spotify to get notified of their upcoming music releases.

A quintet who cheerfully disregard every kind of one-dimensional label that might be attached to their music, Fireside Collective has been on a roll since emerging five years ago from the fertile roots music scene of Asheville, North Carolina. In quick order, the progressive bluegrass group released its debut, won the 2016 Band Contest at MerleFest, earned an International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Band of the Year nomination and embarked on an ambitious touring schedule that's earned an enthusiastic reception from traditional bluegrass to wide-ranging, eclectic music festival audiences alike.

Blending the characteristic interplay of bluegrass instrumentation and harmonies with strong original material and exuberant energy, Fireside Collective has drawn on folk, blues, funk and a wide variety of bluegrass sounds to create a distinctive body of work that's all their own. Each member-Joe Cicero (guitar); Alex Genova (banjo); Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin); Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass)-brings a strong, original voice to his instrument, and the unique contributions of different lead and harmony vocalists complement the variety in the group's many original songs.

"Depending on where you come from and your experience with folk music, you may think we're very traditional, or on the other hand, consider us a progressive act," says Iaquinto. "We appreciate both ends of the spectrum and may lie on a different end on any given night." But whether they're bringing the classic sound of bluegrass or exploring new musical territory, Fireside Collective delivers a fresh, energetic approach and a blast of enthusiastic creativity that's electrifying audiences across the country.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You