Finneas Unveils New Single 'I Lost A Friend' Out Now

Following the release of his official music video for "Break My Heart Again," which hit 1 MILLION VIEWS in its first week, FINNEAS returns today with the release of "I Lost A Friend." Filled with poignant lyrics, "I Lost A Friend" perfectly showcases FINNEAS' knack for effortless, heartfelt storytelling, paired his simplistic and rousing signature production. Talking about the new song, FINNEAS reveals "This song was born out of a falling out I had with my childhood best friend. I've made a lot of music covering romantic relationships and a lot covering family but I'd never been able to articulate what it feels like to lose a friend until now. Hope this song gives you some comfort if you've ever felt the same way."Listen to "I Lost A Friend" HERE.

Fresh off two back-to-back performances at Coachella with his little sister, FINNEAS is also confirmed to appear this summer at Summerfest in Milwaukee (TICKETS HERE), Diplo Presents The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival in Boston (TICKETS HERE) and this Fall at Austin City Limits Music Festival (TICKETS HERE). FINNEAS is also confirmed to open up for Billie Eilish this summer at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver on June 1.

Already a critically acclaimed and internationally recognized artist in his own right - sole collaborator, producer, co-writer and older brother/best friend to global superstar Billie Eilish- the 21-year-old Los Angeles born-and-bred native has a string of impressive single releases under his belt and sold out shows across the U.S, and is setting his sights on writing and producing for other well-known artists, as well as releasing more solo material between touring with his chart-topping sister on her sold out WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WORLD TOUR.

Responsible for penning international smashes 'ocean eyes' and 'when the party's over' and producing the Number 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in his bedroom studio, FINNEAS continues to amaze critics, music fans and fellow artists with his impressive musicianship, songwriting, and signature sound and instincts in production. Listen to a recent interview with professor in musicology Nate Sloan and songwriter/producer Charlie Harding for their popular podcast Switched On Pop HERE. Delve into FINNEAS' bedroom studio with a special episode of AWAL SPACES HERE.



More news and tour dates to come soon.

Watch the Sam Bennett-directed video for 'Break My Heart Again' HERE.

'I Lost A Friend' is out worldwide now.





