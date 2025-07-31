Finn Wolfhard Unveils September US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following his recent sold-out run of West Coast dates, Finn Wolfhard will be returning to US audiences this September, stopping at cities across the country on this 8-date tour, including Brooklyn, Chicago, and DC. Wolfhard will also be touring Europe and the UK in October, playing venues including London’s Electric Brixton, Manchester’s Academy 3, and more. Tickets for the upcoming tour are available HERE. See full routing below.

On June 6th, Wolfhard released his debut solo record Happy Birthday via AWAL. The nine-track album delves into themes of anxiety, self-discovery, the ever-changing dynamics of relationships, and the nostalgic freedom of childhood. Happy Birthday marks Wolfhard’s first solo release after several releases with his bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys.

Later this year, Wolfhard will be seen in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, reprising his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series. He stars in the series alongside Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd), Maya Hawke (off-Broadway's Eurydice), David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and more. Season 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with four episodes on November 26, 3 episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

The Objection! Tour New Dates

3 Sep – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4 Sep – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

6 Sep – Detroit, MI – El Club

8 Sep – Brooklyn, NY – MHOW

11 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore - Foundry

12 Sep – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

14 Sep – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

16 Sep – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4 Oct – Paris, FR – Maroquinerie

6 Oct – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin

8 Oct – Berlin, DE – Hole44

9 Oct – Cologne, DE – Luxor

12 Oct – Manchester, UK – Academy 3

13 Oct – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

14 Oct – Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room

16 Oct – London, UK – Electric Brixton

Photo Credit: Gep Repasky