Field Medic Releases Official Video For USED 2 BE A ROMANTIC From New Album
Today, Field Medic, the moniker of Los Angeles-based folk artist Kevin Patrick, released the official video for "used 2 be a romantic" from his critically-acclaimed album fade into the dawn out now on Run For Cover Records.
Watch the official video for "used 2 be a romantic" here:
"This video was shot by Derek Ted & Jeff Casazza on one of the first big support tours I was on," explained Kevin Patrick. "Since the footage was never used & this is a classic tour song it seemed fitting to cut it together for a music video. Everyone's allowed to have one tour clips music video right?"
Recently, UPROXX's Steven Hyden published a profile on Field Medic and said, "he's taken the aesthetic of the road-weary troubadour and imbued it with a millennial sensibility."
Field Medic is in the midst of a full US headline tour that will make stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Find a full list of tour dates below and via his website.
Tour Dates:
5/8: Philadelphia, PA - Everybody Hits
5/9: Allston, MA - O'Briens
5/10: Middletown, CT - Mac650
5/11: Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville
5/30: San Diego, CA - Che Cafe
6/1: San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall
6/2: Reno, NV - The Holland Project
6/5: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
6/6: Portland, OR - Paris Theater
6/9: Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
Photo Credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney