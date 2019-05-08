Field Medic Releases Official Video For USED 2 BE A ROMANTIC From New Album

Today, Field Medic, the moniker of Los Angeles-based folk artist Kevin Patrick, released the official video for "used 2 be a romantic" from his critically-acclaimed album fade into the dawn out now on Run For Cover Records.

Watch the official video for "used 2 be a romantic" here:

"This video was shot by Derek Ted & Jeff Casazza on one of the first big support tours I was on," explained Kevin Patrick. "Since the footage was never used & this is a classic tour song it seemed fitting to cut it together for a music video. Everyone's allowed to have one tour clips music video right?"

Recently, UPROXX's Steven Hyden published a profile on Field Medic and said, "he's taken the aesthetic of the road-weary troubadour and imbued it with a millennial sensibility."

Field Medic is in the midst of a full US headline tour that will make stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Find a full list of tour dates below and via his website.

Tour Dates:

5/8: Philadelphia, PA - Everybody Hits

5/9: Allston, MA - O'Briens

5/10: Middletown, CT - Mac650

5/11: Brooklyn, NY - Alphaville

5/30: San Diego, CA - Che Cafe

6/1: San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

6/2: Reno, NV - The Holland Project

6/5: Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

6/6: Portland, OR - Paris Theater

6/9: Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

Photo Credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney





