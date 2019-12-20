Fetty Wap Releases New Single 'Fresh N Clean'

Today, multi-platinum recording artist Fetty Wap releases his new single "Fresh N Clean" off of his forthcoming album King Zoo to drop at the top of next year. The record, produced by the renown London On Da Track, takes a melodic approach to the Outkast classic "So Fresh, So Clean".

"I love Outkast's original version of 'So Fresh, So Clean' so much that it inspired me to create my own version of it. I flipped the song by putting the signature Fetty Wap flavor to the hook with some added melodies and harmonies and then filled it in with original verses creating a whole new vibe.", says Fetty when asked about the inspiration behind the song.

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two Grammy Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.

Listen to the single here:





