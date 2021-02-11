Fetty Wap Drops Music Video for 'Gangsta Love'

Today, multi platinum diamond recording artist Fetty Wap releases a new music video for "Gangsta Love" off of his You Know The Vibes mixtape. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the "Gangsta Love" video is embedded with nostalgia reminiscent of a 90's love film as Fetty switches flows between spitting verses and singing hooks.

"Gangsta Love" is the second music video release off the mixtape following "Way Past 12" ft. frequent collaborator Monty. Released in December, the 14-track compilation is a reflection of its title -- a sonic embodiment of vibes laced with Fetty's signature Trap&B sound which you can listen to HERE.

This week you can also catch Fetty Wap, headlining the Valentine's Day edition of Rolling Loud's "Loud Stream" which will be streamed via Twitch.

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two Grammy Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine