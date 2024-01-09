Feel It Records Announces Debut EP From Grazia & Releases First Single

The EP will be released on February 2nd.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Feel It Records Announces Debut EP From Grazia & Releases First Single

Cincinnati label, Feel It Records, has announced they will be releasing the debut EP from London's Grazia on February 2nd. You can check out the video for Grazia's new single now.

In Poor Taste is the debut EP from Grazia - written and recorded by Heather Dunlop and Lindsay Corstorphine. Often referential - In Poor Taste pulls inspiration from the high and low brow, but mostly the low.

Grazia pays homage to everything from The Fall to cheap lingerie brands in a campy pastiche of 80's new wave and pop. In Poor Taste is all about having a lot of fun while delving into your worst, core self.



Ronnie Stone, the New York-based darkwave/synth-pop artist, announced his new record and signing to Chicago's Feeltrip Records (Paul Cherry, Pearl & The Oysters, Pixel Grip) this past fall with his first new single since 2015, "The Diamond," which he followed up with the release of "Riding In The Rain," another dance-music-influenced SONG.

Sheer Mag break significant musical ground on their forthcoming album Playing Favorites, elevating their signature approach to rock and roll to lushly cinematic new heights. Their latest single "Moonstruck" lives up to its titular reference of Hollywood-sized surprise romance, spooling out a charming story of desire.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release Strangers No More: The Worktapes – an EP that features acoustic versions of select tracks from their ninth full-length studio album Strangers No More (June 2023). Recorded on an old 80's tape machine by Holcomb and his longtime Production Manager and Engineer Thomas Dulin.

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer Julia Holter announces her sixth studio album Something in the Room She Moves. Holter shares her new single "Spinning" alongside the announcement. "Spinning" comes via a video directed by Giraffe Studios.

