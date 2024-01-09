Feel It Records Announces Debut EP From Grazia & Releases First Single

Cincinnati label, Feel It Records, has announced they will be releasing the debut EP from London's Grazia on February 2nd. You can check out the video for Grazia's new single now.

In Poor Taste is the debut EP from Grazia - written and recorded by Heather Dunlop and Lindsay Corstorphine. Often referential - In Poor Taste pulls inspiration from the high and low brow, but mostly the low.

Grazia pays homage to everything from The Fall to cheap lingerie brands in a campy pastiche of 80's new wave and pop. In Poor Taste is all about having a lot of fun while delving into your worst, core self.