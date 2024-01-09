Feel It Records Announces Debut EP From Grazia & Releases First Single

1
Ronnie Stone Shares New Single 'Backstreet Leather Toy' Feat. Sedona
oRnnie Stone, the New York-based darkwave/synth-pop artist, announced his new record and signing to Chicago's Feeltrip Records (Paul Cherry, Pearl & The Oysters, Pixel Grip) this past fall with his first new single since 2015, “The Diamond,” which he followed up with the release of “Riding In The Rain,” another dance-music-influenced SONG.
Sheer Mag Share 'Moonstruck' Single From New Album 'Playing Favorites'
Sheer Mag break significant musical ground on their forthcoming album Playing Favorites, elevating their signature approach to rock and roll to lushly cinematic new heights. Their latest single “Moonstruck” lives up to its titular reference of Hollywood-sized surprise romance, spooling out a charming story of desire.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release 'Strangers No More: The Worktapes' EP
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release Strangers No More: The Worktapes – an EP that features acoustic versions of select tracks from their ninth full-length studio album Strangers No More (June 2023). Recorded on an old 80's tape machine by Holcomb and his longtime Production Manager and Engineer Thomas Dulin.
Video: Julia Holter Shares 'Spinning' Visual From New LP
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer Julia Holter announces her sixth studio album Something in the Room She Moves. Holter shares her new single “Spinning” alongside the announcement. “Spinning” comes via a video directed by Giraffe Studios.