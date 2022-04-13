Fashion Club Announce Debut Album & Share Lead Single 'Feign For Love'

Today, Pascal Stevenson is announcing her debut album as Fashion Club. Lead single "Feign For Love" is powered by towering drumbeats and a hypnotic chorus, bridging the gap between disarming experimentalism and pop pleasure. Pulling inspiration from influences as Kate Bush, Brian Eno, and Wire, Scrutiny (out 6/17 via Felte Records) is a tour de force of dreamlike art-rock.

The contours of what would eventually become Scrutiny were initially sketched while Stevenson's other band Moaning toured Europe in support of their critically acclaimed debut album. After returning home and getting sober, Stevenson found herself in a period of deep self reflection, exploring questions of ethics, responsibility, self-deception and systems of power.

On "Feign For Love", she explains, "This song is about my compulsion to try and hide the true meaning of my work behind layers of figurative language. It's also confronting the dissonance between that compulsion and the intense desire to be seen and heard that drives me to write songs in the first place." In the Max Flick directed video, we see Stevenson transform themselves, the lyrics becoming more distorted and illegible in tandem with her image.

"The video takes that feeling of trying to create a beautiful facade to hide something hideous and makes it more tangible," Stevenson says, "It's this kind of placid beauty with something dark lurking underneath."

The album announce comes on the heels of supporting performances with Ed Schrader's Music Beat & Deradoorian, and a SXSW run as a member of Girlpool.

Watch the new music video here: