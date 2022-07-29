Fantastic Cat's Debut 'The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat' Out Today Via Blue Rose Music

Fresh off taping their national TV debut for CBS Saturday Morning, Fantastic Cat will headline the Bowery Ballroom tonight to celebrate the release of their first album, The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat (out today via Blue Rose Music). So far, the collection has earned early airplay from the likes of KEXP and WFUV, entered the AMA/CDX radio charts as the #2 most added album in its first week, and garnered critical acclaim everywhere from American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine to Glide and No Depression, who raved that the band delivers their "well-crafted songs with cathartic, life-affirming fervor." You can tune in to catch the band's CBS performance on August 13 or watch their recent videos for "C'mon Armageddon" (starring Marc Geller, who you may recognize as the mysterious Kier Eagan from the hit Apple TV+ show Severance) and "The Gig" now.

Stream/Purchase The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat HERE

ABOUT FANTASTIC CAT:

They said it couldn't be done. Four different songwriters joining forces to form a single band? There was simply no precedent (outside of CSNY, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys, The Highwaymen, Monsters of Folk, etc). And yet Fantastic Cat did it anyway, defying the odds and teaming up to record their highly unanticipated debut, The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat, out TODAY on Blue Rose Music. Captured in the wilds of the Pocono Mountains, the album gleefully careens between genres and decades, mixing electrified 60's folk and 70's AM radio gold as it balances careful craftsmanship and ecstatic abandon in equal measure.

Individually, each member of Fantastic Cat boasts their own impressive resume along with a litany of critical acclaim. NPR said Anthony D'Amato "sings and writes in the tradition of Bruce Springsteen or Josh Ritter." No Depression dubbed Don DiLego's latest album "a masterpiece." Rolling Stone called Brian Dunne's latest single a "stunner" and praised Mike Montali's band, Hollis Brown, as "the soundtrack for a late-night drive through the American heartland." Collectively, though, the four transcend their respective roots, emerging as an instrument-swapping, harmony-trading, tear-jerking, wise-cracking rock and roll cooperative far greater than the sum of its parts. That collaborative spirit made the band a perfect fit for artist collective Blue Rose Music, who fell in love with the group after hearing their music on Sirius XM's The Spectrum.

The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat Tracklist:

1. C'mon Armageddon

2. New Years Day

3. Nobody's Coming To Get You

4. Wild & Free

5. Fiona

6. Amigo

7. The Gig

8. Ain't This The Strangest Town

9. Lakewood

10. Theme From Cat Fantastic

FANTASTIC CAT SUMMER TOUR:

7/29 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

8/1 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

8/2 - Mechanicsville, PA @ Trash Art Gallery

8/3 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

8/4 - Richmond, VA @ Unleashed & Unplugged

8/5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

8/6 - Greensboro, NC @ Backyard Stage

8/7 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic