Fall Out Boy & Wyclef Jean Release New Song Today

Wyclef Jean, on the heals of performing the finale at the 2019 MTV VMA's with Fetty Wap, Queen Latifah and more, is featured on multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated Fall Out Boy's new single "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)," out today. The track appears on Fall Out Boy's forthcoming record Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two, out November 15 via Island Records. Fall Out Boy and Wycelf will perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow night.

Listen to their single "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" below!

Pre-order the album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two here.



Later this month, Wyclef Jean will be performing with the Oregon Symphony for a Night of Symphonic Hip Hop in Portland, OR on September 22. Throughout his career Wyclef Jean has skillfully blended hip hop with a variety of musical styles. Now the former Fugees band member creates an entirely new music experience, weaving hits such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and "Gone till November" with a full orchestra for a perfect blend of classical and hip hop. Read more here.



Additionally, Wyclef Jean will be teaching a Creative Production Masterclass for New York Advertising Week. A Grammy award winning rapper, producer, actor and philanthropist, Wyclef will demonstrate his ingenious creative production process by co-creating a brand-new track in collaboration with the untapped musical talent within our very own creative and advertising agencies. The seminar takes place September 26 at 2pm at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.





