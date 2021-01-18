FYÜTCH Releases 'Black Women in History'

"Black Women In History" is a new song created by family musician Fyütch, written to call attention to impactful and powerful Black women throughout American history.

Growing up in school, Fyütch's teachers spoke about the incredible accomplishments of Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks, but not many others. As a distant relative of Fannie Lou Hamer, he felt compelled to share her inspiring story plus those of many other lesser known Black women who have made positive advancements in our society. He's proud to celebrate some of these incredible ladies and to hopefully bring them into the conversation and the education of today's youth.

The song serves to thank, honor and show appreciation for the noble actions and work of these daughters, sisters and mothers. For standing up, for being the firsts, for shining bright and for all the struggles they fought against to reach their goals, he shares their legacies.

Fannie Lou Hamer was a Mississippi civil rights activist who helped register Blacks to vote and gain representation in the Democratic Party when Jim Crow laws allowed states to discriminate against them in the voting process. Fannie was arrested and beaten, causing injuries she never fully recovered from. More notable women featured in the song include political figures like the first Black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and first ever woman elected Vice President, Kamala Harris. Suffragette J Frankie Pierce, who's work is continued through Stacey Abrams' monumental influence on the Georgia elections along with many others like Felicia Davis. He acknowledges the sacrifice of Claudette Colvin, who at age 15 refused to give up her bus seat just like Rosa Parks and Ida B Wells. The First black woman with a medical degree Rebecca Crumpler and Jane Hinton and Alfreda Webb, the first African American veterinarians. Last but not least, 2020 hero Dr. Kizzmekia "Kizzy" Corbett who helped to create the Covid 19 vaccine.

Fyütch invited musicians Rissi Palmer and Cheri Moon of Snooknuk to collaborate on the recording as they share a similar mission in their art. Rissi was the first Black woman in two decades to hit Billboard country charts and continues to highlight the contributions of BIPOC singers in country music on her Apple Music radio show 'Color Me Country.' Cheri Moon has focused her talents on creating family music that creates social awareness and mindfulness at a young age after having collaborated with artists like Timbaland and Missy Elliot.

"Black Women In History" will be available on all digital platforms January 18, Martin Luther King Day.

Fyütch is a music and social justice artist who combines Hip-Hop and visual storytelling to educate, entertain, and empower the next generation with songs about fatherhood, spirituality, love and positivity. He leads music and poetry workshops for K-12 students, colleges, and corporations. Fyütch was awarded The Shed Open Call Grant for Emerging Artists in 2019 and the BRIO award from the Bronx Arts Council in 2020. His song "This Kwanzaa" with Pierce Freelon was recently featured on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live. His work has been seen on MTV, Buzzfeed, and Tedx. Fyütch lives in the Bronx section of New York and is a proud father to a 3 year old daughter.

More at fyutch.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Spotify.