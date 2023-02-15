Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FRANKIIE Announces New LP & Shares 'Garden' Single

FRANKIIE Announces New LP & Shares 'Garden' Single

Their sophomore LP, Between Dreams, is due out June 2.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Vancouver indie-pop outfit FRANKIIE announces the forthcoming release of their sophomore LP, Between Dreams, due out June 2nd via Paper Bag Records. To kick off the release cycle, they have also shared the record's first single, "Garden."

Speaking on the track, keyboardist/vocalist Nashlyn Lloyd writes:
"'Garden' was inspired by writing retreats to the northern Sunshine Coast of BC where we could detach from the intensity of urban life and focus on music together. We would write all afternoon in the cabin, and take a break to slow down and watch the stars expand forever. The stillness I feel while listening to the ocean or being surrounded by trees is always something I am longing to reconnect with while living life in the city."

Between Dreams, the second full-length album from Vancouver's FRANKIIE, is psychedelic in the way that makes the best works of psychedelia timeless, existential, and exciting. The record's sonic world, which weaves between reverb-soaked dream-pop, vintage classic-rock, bedroom-psych, and beachy shoegaze, presents the dreamy and the real as one continuum between which there are no borders, and where magic abounds all over.

The laid-back Laurel Canyon groove of opener "Visions" captures this wholeness in just one song, with vocalist/guitarist Francesca Carbonneau and vocalist/keyboardist Nashlyn Lloyd building perfect pop melodies and cathedral harmonies. The song is an invitation to an ethereal, anti-gravity liminal space.

Between Dreams explores our lived experiences in a world constantly shifting and twisting abruptly around us. "What is the dream and what's reality? What's normal anymore and does it really matter because you're just experiencing it all anyways," says Lloyd. "I think that's all we're trying to do: just be in this experience and embrace it fully."

Carbonneau says that that boundary-free feeling emerged while the band was writing the record during lock down and thereafter. "It was this weird 'between dreams' state because nothing was normal, or at least not how it was and we just had to carry on like everyone else," she says. That led to an attitude where control and power were relinquished to some degree; whatever happened creatively would be explored. "These songs were following a sense of intuition, and not really trying to have them be anything but what instinctively came out. There was no attempt to stick to a certain genre, or take ourselves too seriously."

The songs for Between Dreams were written mostly at the band's dark, moldy jam space in east Vancouver, with extra pieces written at home or on writing retreats to rural parts of the province. Some were penned with a rotating cast of collaborators, including previous bassist Vickie Sieczka, new bassist Jody Glenham, and drummer Trevor Stöddärt, while others were written with the help of a drum machine they nicknamed 'Chad.' ("Chad's so great, he always shows up on time," quips Lloyd.)

They recorded eight tracks in Vancouver with producer Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound, and two with Connor Head at Catalogue Studio in Victoria. The sessions were full of fresh energy and vision: Glenham and Stöddärt lent new angles to the songs, while the world's standstill meant the band could take their time to build out this audible world. (Lloyd even had to figure out how to sing while nine months pregnant).

Jeremy Wallace Maclean mixed the record, lending his experience in composing for film and TV to give the record a broad, cinematic scope. For Lloyd and Carbonneau, the record marks an attainment of a sound they've been chasing for years. Carbonneau quotes Miles Davis: "Man, sometimes it takes a long time to sound like yourself...and this is the closest we've gotten so far," she adds with a laugh.

The easygoing thrill of "Visions" gives way to the intimate, fuzzy slink of "Garden," while "Crystal Eyes" and "Passionfruit," which features flute from Hey Ocean's Ashleigh Ball, relax into warm, moonlit pools of downtempo reverb and warbling synths. "Down For You" ratchets back up with a dreamy blues strut, and "Cruel" is pure garage-surf chording bliss. Closer "Golden Days" explodes into the sunset after gentle Americana beginnings with wooly lead guitar grit and a bone-rattling crescendo. It bridges the dream world and the real one, blurring them into a singular, affirming experience.

Listen to the new single here:



The Shootouts Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut Photo
The Shootouts Announce Grand Ole Opry Debut
The Shootouts will make their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry. The rite of passage showcase comes on the same date as the release of their third full-length album. Stampede is produced by Ray Benson and is packed with appearances from Raúl Malo, Marty Stuart, Jim Lauderdale, Buddy Miller, Benson & members of Asleep at the Wheel.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela Announce New Album & Share First Song Photo
Rodrigo Y Gabriela Announce New Album & Share First Song
Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album – which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements – is heralded by today’s premiere of the first single, “Descending To Nowhere,” available now on all DSPs.
War Strings Share New Single Surreal Photo
War Strings Share New Single 'Surreal'
Prelude to Nothing, written, performed and produced by Stogel within 2019-2021, deals with topics of addiction, heartbreak and isolation. From the ungraciously harsh opener, “Shame,” to more tempered tracks like “Never Win,” there remains emotional currents of confusion, uncertainty and unidentified pain.
Jason Mraz Shares New Single I Feel Like Dancing Photo
Jason Mraz Shares New Single 'I Feel Like Dancing'
Jason Mraz brushed off his dancing shoes today and revealed “I Feel Like Dancing.” Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is a return to pop music for Mraz, who reunited with producer Martin Terefe (Coldplay, Train, Mike Posner), his collaborator on We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., Mraz’s landmark album featuring “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.”

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share