FOZZY Announces 2022 SAVE THE WORLD Tour Dates

Atlanta based heavy rock powerhouse FOZZY has announced their hotly anticipated SAVE THE WORLD TOUR! Launching September 8 at The King Of Clubs in Columbus, OH, the tour will span the US and into Canada, wrapping up October 10 at Elevation in Virginia Beach, VA.

"I Still Burn," the third top ten single off of the band's newest LP, BOOMBOX, continues to dominate, hitting #8 on Billboard charts.

After touring the world and building a loyal fanbase for the better part of twenty years, Fozzy is the epitome of what a killer rock n roll band should be: catchy, groovy, hooky, sweaty and most importantly, a GREAT EFFEN TIME!

With six consecutive TOP 20 singles, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on Modern Rock Radio, with their breakthrough massive smash song "Judas" achieving Gold Record status of 500,000 units sold in February of 2022!

Rich Ward is one of the most versatile, talented riff machines & songwriters in rock n roll today. Chris Jericho's skills as a front man are second to none and his vocal style & range are both powerful and instantly recognizable.

The spirited drumming of Grant Brooks compliments the blazing solos of Billy Grey and the rock star energy of bassist PJ Farley. These are five seasoned pros, whose electricity and charisma light up every stage they play on and every crowd they perform for. As a result, it's no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into one of the hottest rock acts in the world today.

The band inched up the ladder after releasing four progressively popular studio albums in the 2000's. However, it was 2012's "Sin And Bones", which featured the hit single "Sandpaper" (over 4.6 MILLION views on YouTube) that found the band reaching a level of legitimacy that drew a mass audience to drink in their trademark heavy melodic groove.

The album eventually reached #143 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, but it was their next album, "Do You Wanna Start A War" (produced by Ward), released in the summer of 2014, that really blew the door open, debuting at #54 on Billboard and giving the band their first top 30 single in "Lights Go Out" which was blared in sports arenas nationwide.

But as much success as the band had enjoyed, nothing compared to the juggernaut of 2017's Judas album. Released in May 2017, the aforementioned title track spent 5 weeks at NUMBER ONE on the highly influential 'Big Uns Countdown' on Sirius/XM's Octane channel, amassed over 58 MILLION views for its video on YouTube, cracked the TOP 5 on the US Rock Radio Charts and is still heard by millions of fans worldwide weekly on TBS Network's hugely popular "AEW Dynamite" program.

The follow up singles "Painless" hit Number 9 on the charts (almost 11 MILLION views on YouTube), "Burn Me Out" peaked at Number 18. The current record "Boombox" features "Nowhere To Run" which cracked the Top Ten, "Sane", (with its roller coaster themed video- one of the most thrilling & heart stopping ever made) landing at Number 8 and "I Still Burn" currently at #8 and rising, scoring a trifecta of singles for Boombox released May 6, 2022.

Now, with those massive songs in their arsenal, Fozzy looks forward to being back on the road for their Saving The World 2022 Tour. After sharing the stage in recent years with Metallica, Kiss, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Three Days Grace, Nickelback, Steel Panther & Buckcherry, Fozzy is stoked to storm back on the stage to bring good times and kick ass tunes to their fans around the world... and elsewhere!

So get ready to experience the majesty and power of Fozzy LIVE once again and for Judas' sake...please wear a helmet!

North American Tour Dates

09/08 @ The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

09/09 @ Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

09/10 @ Machine Shop - Flint, MI - SOLD OUT

09/11 @ Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

09/12 @ Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

09/15 @ Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL

09/16 @ The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

09/17 @ The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

09/18 @ Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

09/19 @ Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

09/29 @ Underground - Charlotte, NC

09/30 @ Canal Club - Richmond, VA

10/01 @ Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10/02 @ Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

10/03 @ Taffeta - Lowell, MA

10/06 @ Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

10/07 @ Opera House - Toronto, ON

10/08 @ Empire Live - Albany, NY

10/09 @ Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

10/10 @ Elevation - Virginia Beach, VA