FINAL GASP Release Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

Boston’s FINAL GASP unleash their debut album, Mourning Moon. A harrowing journey through all things Hardcore, Metal, and Goth, Mourning Moon drags the listener through twelve thrilling tracks. Vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy delivers an unmatched, soulful performance while taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Mourning Moon’s hook-laden title track explodes out of the underground and aims straight for the stars. It’s downright catchy and showcases Final Gasp’s knack for expert songwriting and lyrical craft. They recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs—2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B).

“Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

Mourning Moon proves to be one of the most innovative debuts from this side of the genre in recent times. Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential live shows spread quickly amongst the underground. Now with a full U.S. DIY tour under their belts, plus runs with peers High Command and Poison Ruin, they’ve confirmed two record release shows - one in their hometown of Boston, followed by Providence. See below for a full list of dates - and stay.

Final Gasp Live Dates:

Sep 28: Providence, RI - AS220 (Release Show)

Oct 01: Boston, MA - Club Manray (Release Show)