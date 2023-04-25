FIFTY FIFTY Release New Single 'Cupid'

History-making girl-group FIFTY FIFTY announce their partnership with Warner Records hot on the heels of their record-breaking hit single "Cupid." The song marks the fastest debut in history for a K-pop girl group on Billboard's coveted Hot 100 chart and it is currently top ten on Spotify's Global Top 50 chart.

"We are so honored to be working with Warner Records, and we are excited to see what the future holds for us. We are looking forward to bringing more great music and content to our fans around the world. Thank you for your continued support and love," said FIFTY FIFTY.

"We are thrilled to partner with FIFTY FIFTY to amplify their global smash single 'Cupid' and we know there is much more to come. The Warner Records team is excited to create additional opportunities for this powerhouse K-pop girl group," stated Tom Corson, co-Chairman and COO, and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman and CEO, Warner Records.

"We are grateful to Warner Records for the opportunity to discuss innovative ways to bring FIFTY FIFTY to the forefront of the music industry. We are thrilled to find that our thoughts and visions align with an artist-centered approach, and we are eager to explore potential avenues for success together," said Sung-il Ahn, CEO of The Givers and Co-CEO of ATTRAKT.

"Cupid" and its accompanying versions - the English language "Cupid (Twin Version)" and an instrumental version - have amassed over 377 million global streams and the track continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Cupid" has generated over 8 million TikTok videos and has garnered 12 billion views on the platform.

FIFTY FIFTY consists of four visionary artists and performers, Saena, Sio, Aran, and Keena. Now with Warner Records/Warner Music Group Korea, FIFTY FIFTY is poised for worldwide superstardom.

Get ready for a whole lot more from FIFTY FIFTY in 2023 and beyond! Watch the music video here:

ABOUT FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY is a 4-member girl group under the ATTRAKT Creative Content Group. The members include SAENA, ARAN, KEENA, and SIO, and their name has two meanings, the first combine themselves and their fans, the first "50" or "half" represents their fans, and the other "half" represents themselves, combining those two makes 100 or a "whole."

The second meaning is "dream world" vs. reality, with "50" representing each respective "half," and this is meant to express the concept of their travels in between the real world full of challenges and an ideal world that's filled with nothing but love, friendship, and happiness. With their music and concept, FIFTY FIFTY seeks to share their journey with their fans and share their personal stories through a wide spectrum of music.

Credit: ATTRAKT Creative Content Group