FELIN Shares Gender Bending Video 'Dear Boys'

Swedish pop artist FELIN shares the gender bending video for single, "Dear Boys," premiered by Audiofemme today. The song comes from her upcoming album, Heroes and Villains, due later this year - stream the single now.

Elin Blom, also known as FELIN, says, "the song addresses feminism and gender roles. Women's rights and equality have always been important to me. My songs, even from when I was 8 or 9 years old were about that."

"We wanted the video to pay tribute to the men who already break gender norms, who dare to express themselves fully, who dare to be vulnerable," Blom adds.

The song's poetic introduction starts with a personal message from Blom, "I dream of an equal future that's secure for everyone, inclusive and non-judgmental, where everyone's uniqueness will be celebrated instead of being questioned"

"What is masculinity? Who defines gender norms? The song is a letter to today's men as well as future generations. I hope that parents teach their sons that vulnerability is natural and something beautiful for both men and women, so that we can have a future that's secure for everyone, inclusive and non-judgmental, where prejudices are erased, stereotypes are crushed and everyone's uniqueness will be celebrated instead of being questioned. Where there is vulnerability, there is also true strength," Blom concludes.

Watch the video here: