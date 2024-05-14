FELICITY Releases Shimmery Pop-Rock Anthem 'Lovesick Blues'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock band FELICITY has put their infectious songwriting on full display with their new shimmering pop-rock anthem, "Lovesick Blues”.

Drawing inspiration from popular songs spanning the decades, "Lovesick Blues" is a modern love song with a nostalgic twist, and a testament to the band's signature style of blending tongue-in-cheek lyricism with a wide spectrum of sounds that'll have you singing along in no time.

“'Lovesick Blues’ is one of our favorite songs we’ve written. We feel like it’s one of those timeless songs accessible to all generations,” the band shares. “Many of our songs are geared toward a specific demographic. Our heavier songs might be for metal heads or a pop-punk anthem for the warped tour purist, but with ‘Lovesick Blues’, we feel like it could be played on the radio, in a department store, or sung in the shower.”

They continue: “We’re so proud of it! We’ve never written a love song before, so this was entirely new. We have songs that are inspired by relationships, but if you want to be a real band, then you gotta have a classic love song, so we’re happy we hit this milestone!”

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and additional releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and “Kill ‘Em All”, the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Most recently they released “CHARLIE SHEEN” featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, a song that charmed its namesake, the actor himself, Charlie Sheen.

In addition to releasing a series of gripping new singles, FELICITY has built a community with their creative – and often comedic – presence on social media. The band recently broke 138.1K followers on TikTok with 1.9M likes. Fans have been captivated by videos of FELICITY getting kicked out of stores for playing their music over the loudspeakers without permission, their attempts to “buy” their own merch at places like Walmart, throwing secret concerts in Lowe’s, and more.

FELICITY recently hit the road for a series of headline dates, in addition to several shows supporting Between You & Me on their spring US tour. Fans can catch them live on the main stage at So What?! Music Festival this June, with more dates to be announced soon. Stay tuned at www.wearefelicity.com.

About Felicity:

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (vocalist Damien Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is, the future’s completely wide open for FELICITY. They’ve proven their musical versatility time and again since forming in 2013, sharing stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year as well as snagging invites to the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind At Sea cruise, and So What?! Music Festival. And while the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they’ve come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun.

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won’t change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it’s a pretty safe bet they’ll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, “KILL ‘EM ALL”, and other new songs to their playlists.

Photo Credit: Niles Gregory

