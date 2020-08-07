Eyedress' Let's Skip To The Wedding, Is Out Today

To coincide with the LP release, Eyedress has announced a 2021 European tour.

Eyedress' LP, Let's Skip To The Wedding, is out today via Lex Records. Watch the new Bobby Astro directed video for "Kiss Me Like It's The First Time" here.

To coincide with the LP release, Eyedress has announced a 2021 European tour. The album is his first since relocating from Manila to LA in late 2018. A passionate exploration of his love and fears as he prepares to welcome a child into this ever changing world.



Eyedress is the alias of Filipino artist Idris Vicuña, formerly lead guitarist of psychedelic indie/noise-pop band Bee Eyes. Born in 1990 in the city of Makati, Philippines. Vicuña relocated to the US with his family at the age of 6. He was raised in Phoenix, Arizona before moving to San Clemente, California at the age of 13, where he started playing bass in a Crass-influenced crust-punk band.

In 2005, Vicuña moved back to Manila - He released his first solo record entitled Hearing Colors in 2013. Well received by music blogs, it led to him signing his first record deal with XL Recordings imprint Abeano. He followed up in 2016 with his second full length, Shapeshifter. The title track featured King Krule under his Edgar The Breathtaker alias.

The follow up was released in November 2018. Sensitive G is a deeply personal reflection on the joys and pains of his life in Manila told through the styles he was influenced whilst growing up in the US; R&B, dream-pop, indie rock, punk rock and G-funk. A more solitary affair, Sensitive G was recorded almost entirely by himself in his bedroom and demonstrates a more refined and visceral approach to his process and palette.

Following the release of Sensitive G he relocated from Manila to LA, and in 2019 Eyedress was sharing stages with acts like Homeshake, Omar Apollo, Enjoy, Jasper Bones, N8NOFACE, and B Cool Aid. During his time in America, Eyedress has become a frequent collaborator with streetwear brands such as Brain Dead, X-Girl, HUF, Born x Raised, and more.

Eyedress' upcoming LP, Let's Skip To The Wedding, is the first album he's created since moving to the United States. A passionate exploration of the themes of love, settling down, adjusting to life in a new city, and preparing to welcome a child into this ever changing world. Let's Skip To The Wedding channels the uncertainty of 2020 into an eclectic collection of songs and loved up remedy for the times.

