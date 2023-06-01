Everything Is Terrible! Announce Summer Tour

Tickets are available now.

The video-remixing Gods at Everything Is Terrible! are back with new tour dates for their latest psychedelic found footage masterpiece and bonkers live show KIDZ KLUB!

Now that society is collapsing, Everything Is Terrible! is reborn with their new and fantastical expedition... but this time the adults can stay home! EIT! has unearthed thousands of forgotten DVD & VHS tapes aimed at yesterday’s youth to bring you their most mind-melting movie to date. Watch in awe as all colors of the rainbow join forces to destroy the tyranny of adult civilization once and for all!

All of your oldest friends will be there; skateboarding web-surfers, rapping math equations, gigantic baby ducks, and maybe even a wizard or two! And what EIT! show would be complete without a live experience that makes the Ice Capades look like a stupid piece of trash! Finally, an all-encompassing extravaganza created for kidz... by kidz! 

The KIDZ KLUB tour kicks off on July 28th in Tucson, AZ and wraps on August 20th in Los Angeles, CA. Highlights include shows in Austin, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and San Francisco. Tickets available at everythingisterrible.com. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/28 - Tucson, AZ @ TBD

7/29 - Jerome, AZ @ Puscifer

7/31 - Austin, TX @ Austin Film Society 

8/1 - Tulsa, OK @ Chimera Cafe

8/3 - Chattanooga, TN @ Stove Works

8/4 - Asheville, NC @ TBD

8/5 - Lexington, KY @ Al’s

8/6 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

8/7 - Baltimore, MD @ The Metro Gallery

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

8/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

8/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

8/12 - Detroit, MI @ Ant Hall

8/13 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

8/15 - Denver, CO @ Convergence Station

8/18 - Oakland, CA @ TBD

8/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

8/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

ABOUT EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE!

EIT! is the video and performance art collective that is responsible for culling some of the bleakest video memories of the internet’s horrid history. Cat massage, The Pedo-Hunting Dino, Duane, Gerbert, and the French pubic hair styling tutorial are a few that have wowed and confused millions of viewers around the globe.

Everything Is Terrible!’s (now 8!) feature-length found footage films compile endless pieces of forgotten ephemera into a psychedelic retelling of the American myth that is both hilariously sickening and endlessly compelling. 2018’s The Great Satan was called “a masterpiece’’ by both Film Threat and The Chicago Reader.

EIT! has also collected over 35,000 Jerry Maguire VHS tapes that will one day live in a permanent pyramid in the desert. Their Jerry Maguire Video Store immersive art installations in LA and Denver have been praised by The New York Times, Vice, The Paris Review, and more. Their permanent installations for Meow Wolf have been seen by millions. Each tour features an all-new live show that is an event all its own, complete with song, dance, life-size puppets, and a renewed belief in life itself.

Photo Credit: Jim Newberry



