Everything Everything Release Official Music Video For 'Arch Enemy'

Today, Everything Everything revealed the official music video for their latest single 'Arch Enemy.'

Watch below!

Having created the recent video for 'In Birdsong' Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs delved further into his new-found animation skills to create this compelling visual. Deep under the heart of the city, an ever-swelling fatberg expands at an ominous pace until it explodes and floods upwards through the sewage system. The congealed mass then submerges the city, swamping everything in its wake. The video presents a playful and nightmarish take on the song's narrative, in which a modern-day protagonist prays to a sentient fatberg and wills it to purge the decadent world above that has created it.

Higgs commented, "I made this video together with an old school friend, with whom I used to draw the most insane and grotesque things. We let our imagination run wild to bring the fatberg to life and create a world of friendly horror."

Both 'Arch Enemy' and 'In Birdsong' will feature on Everything Everything's fifth album 'Re-Animator', which will be released on August 21st on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, available to pre-order here

The band's approach to the album was to streamline the creative process by focusing on harmonies and melodies over synths and programming. Inspiration came thick and fast: wonderment at the wider world despite the horror of its politics; existentialism and the prolonged, if fading, youthfulness of being in a touring band; and the ominous threat of climate change. All things which contribute to a sense of one door closing while another awaits.

