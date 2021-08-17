Every Time I Die Announce 'Radical' Out Oct. 22

Buffalo-based hardcore heroes Every Time I Die have just announced their highly anticipated ninth studio album Radical out October 22 via Epitaph. Produced by Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, The Amity Affliction), Radical is the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Low Teens.

Today, the band shares "Post-Boredom," a mixture of the nihilistic realism and persistent irritated optimism that powered punk rock in the late '70s and post-hardcore in the early '90s. "'Post-Boredom' was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth," explains vocalist Keith Buckley. "I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"

While inspired by the unrest and upheaval around the world over the past five years, Radical focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth, and even a bit of spirituality more so than politics.

"I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences," Keith explains. "The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

Radical is 16 tracks of peak-ETID, alchemized by a swampy summoning of southern rock and coarse poetry, the music swirls beneath sardonic and clever wordplay, cementing the band as leaders, not followers.

Listen here: