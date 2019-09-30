Everlast Releases New Video For 'Smokin & Drinkin' & Announces European Tour

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist EVERLAST has dropped a new music video for his single "Smokin & Drinkin" directed by Los Angeles legend, Estevan Oriol. The track appears on Everlast's most recent album WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN, which came out via his own Martyr-Inc label. "It was great to work again with my Soul Assassin brother on this video," commented video director Estevan Oriol. "This video was inspired by one of my favorite writers Charles Bukowski."

The rapper and singer-songwriter also announced a series of European Tour dates, kicking off in Stuttgart, Germany this November 8. Check out the video below and see the full dates below to catch a show near you.

WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN is Everlast's seventh solo studio effort overall and his first studio album of all-new material since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (2013's The Life Acoustic was re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs). The 15-song collection offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout EVERLAST's nearly-three-decade-long journey. WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN depicts Everlast as a heartland working-class hero.

Tour Dates:

08.NOV - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann

09.NOV - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

10.NOV - Bern, Switzerland @ Bierhübeli

12.NOV - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche Bochum

13.NOV - Hengelo, Netherlands @ Metropool (locatie Hengelo)

15.NOV - Alkmaar, Netherlands @ Podium Victorie

16.NOV - Arnhem, Netherlands @ Luxor Live

17.NOV - København V, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

19.NOV - Bremen, Germany @ Modernes

20.NOV - Jena, Germany @ F-Haus

22.NOV - Moskva, Russia @ RED

23.NOV - Sanktpeterburg, Russia @ Klub-Festival' Morze





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You