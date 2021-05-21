Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ernest Kohl Releases New Maxi-Single From Broadway Musical 'DISASTER!'

This new production was produced by Ernest Kohl with Co-producer's David Freieberg ( Jefferson Starship & Jefferson Airplane).

May. 21, 2021  

EMG/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP INC. In Association With NOCTURNAL ARTISTS INC. proudlyannounce the highly anticipated world-wide release of Ernest Kohl's brand new full -length Maxi-single entitled:

ERNEST KOHL - "COME TO ME" - Featuring LINDA IMPERIAL - The Remixes Ernest Kohl "COME TO ME" - Featuring Linda Imperial - The Remixes is a brand new Maxi-single from International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist Ernest Kohl, uniting him again with his previous label mate & duet partner Linda Imperial (Most known for being an original member of the 70's/Early 80's Disco/HI-NRG group LOVERDE as well as having a successful solo career herself)

This new production was produced by Ernest Kohl with Co-producer's David Freieberg ( Jefferson Starship & Jefferson Airplane), Herman Eberwitz & Linda Imperial, herself! (who together previously Produced Ernest Kohl's #1 smash hits's "HOLD ON TO LIFE", "CAN WE TRY AGAIN" & "DON'T GO BREAKING MY HEART") This new reunion has produced an exciting, extravagant massive fully orchestrated progressive Nu-Disco- Euro-Club-Pop Crossover song that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing.

"COME TO ME" - The Remixes features a Special Full-Length CD with 7 incredible new remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "COME TO ME""- The Remixes were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters, Jimmy Michaels, Kyler Dayne and last but not least, ("The GodFather Of Disco") The Legendary Tom Moulton [A TOM MOULTON MIX]

"COME TO ME" - The Remixes has a complete retro sound with a contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from Nu-Disco to Progressive EDM-Euro-NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club.

"COME TO ME" is the rousing featured Enthusiastic Disco Anthem from the Broadway Musical "DISASTER"!

This new Maxi-Single is from Ernest Kohl's Brand New #1 Hit Full-Length Double CD/LP's ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" VOL #1 & VOL. #2 - Which is A Special 2 Deluxe Volume Double CD/Album's Collector Anthology Edition Set of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's & Special Remixes & Brand New Special Bonus Tracks & ERNEST KOHL "DISCOFIED" - MEGA-MIX!

ERNEST KOHL'S "COME TO ME" - Featuring LINDA IMPERIAL - The Remixes CAPTURES THE BRAND NEW CLUB SOUND AND IS SURE TO BE THE BIGGEST HIT OF THE SEASON!


