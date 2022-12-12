Eric Raven Shares Single 'Left Hand Path'

New Jersey-based artist Eric Raven has shared their newest single "Left Hand Path". With its unique blend of industrial and techno sounds, "Left Hand Path" depicts Eric's previous battle with alcohol addiction and urges listeners to lean on their support systems when needed.

"Hopefully the listener can see that taking the 'left hand path' - a no-limit, all-pleasure approach at dealing with your issues - could result in an unwanted outcome. For me that path was alcohol," shares Raven on the new track.

"I had been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and coped with my issues by drowning them in booze - it didn't help and only made me run faster from the trauma I wasn't ready to face. I will be four years sober this January and could not have done it without my support circle. "

"Left Hand Path" is off of Eric Raven's upcoming debut album, Shape Of Pain, out January 13.

Listen here: