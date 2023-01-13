Eric Raven Releases Debut Album 'The Shape Of Pain'

New Jersey-based artist Eric Raven has shared their debut album The Shape Of Pain. Featuring previous singles "Left Hand Path", "Ascension (The Gate)", and "SAFEWORD", The Shape Of Pain is a real, unfiltered look into the struggles that Eric has faced throughout his life told through a unique blend of industrial, techno, punk, hardcore, and more.

"The Shape Of Pain is about exploring the lines between triumph and depravity, " shares Eric on the release.

Along with the album, Eric has shared a music video for the track "Substance," a track that encourages listeners to let their passions lead the way and leave any ego behind.

Watch the "Substance" music video:

Eric Raven will be hitting the road on The Shape Of Pain Tour next month to celebrate the release of their debut album. For more information and tickets, visit www.onlyravens.com

Listen to the new single here:

The Shape Of Pain Tour

February 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Firehouse 666

February 4 - Montclair, NJ - The Meatlocker

February 5 - New York City, NY - Heaven Can Wait