Eric Bellinger's Releases New Song & Video for 'FLOTUS'

From his upcoming album Eric B for President: Term 3.

Today, Grammy-winning songwriter and R&B artist Eric Bellinger releases a feel-good love song entitled "FLOTUS" from his upcoming album Eric B for President: Term 3 releasing via YFS Music/EMPIRE on October 30. Produced by Coolights, Bellinger's 3rd catchy single continues the storyline from "Godly" and "Solo'n" as "FLOTUS" is inspired by his real life love story with wife LaMyia Good-Bellinger who also stars in the music video. Between her glamorous photoshoots, LaMyia displays the true beauty of a confidant, independent woman that Bellinger finds incredibly attractive and irresistible.

Bellinger explains, "I started off my campaign by letting you know I'm the man for the job. I'm feeling confidant, bold and 'Godly' and I'm looking for the right woman on 'Solo'n.' I'm running for office and I can't do it without my 'FLOTUS.' I wrote this feel-good bop with radio-friendly lyrics and melodies for the ladies! I love praising women and we left no stone unturned on this one lol. My beautiful wife LaMyia Good-Bellinger is the star of 'FLOTUS.' This is a full-circle moment for us since she also played my lead in 'The 1st Lady' video in 2014 before I married her. I'm so proud to have her in 'FLOTUS" because she's my queen and she makes everything better."

Eric B For President: Term 3 follows Optimal Music, an album collaboration with longtime business partner Nieman Johnson. The project debuted in April and features Young Thug, Jeremih, Joe Moses, and more. This year, Bellinger also shared another album Scenarios-a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Chase-N-Cashe-and the thoughtful single "Enough," written about police brutality and released during the BLM protests.

Born and raised in Compton, CA, Eric Bellinger is a Grammy Award winning songwriter and critically-acclaimed R&B star with sinfully smooth vocals and an affinity for soulful melodies. The grandson of Jackson 5 songwriter Bobby Day ("Rockin Robin"), Eric has been engulfed in music his entire life.

Eric's racked up over 100 songwriting placements co-penning hits for pop and R&B stars Chris Brown ("Fine China"), Usher ("Lemme See"), Justin Bieber ("Right Here"), Wale ("On Chill") to name a few. He won his first Grammy Award as a songwriter on Chris Brown's best R&B-crowned album, F.A.M.E. His astonishing songwriting discography spans from R&B royalty Jennifer Hudson, Trey Songz, Janelle Monae, Boyz II Men to pop superstars Selena Gomez and Jojo to working with hip-hop superstars Nicki Minaj, Kid Ink, The Game, Wale and Nelly.

Eric's own music has gained over 1 Billion combined streams with a prolific catalog of releases including 5 EPs, 11 LPs, 2 collaboration projects and a Christmas holiday album. He's had Top 40 hits "I Don't Want Her," certified Gold songs "Drive By" and "GOAT," Billboard charting albums The ReBirth, Cuffing Season, Cuffing Season Part 2, Eazy Call and The ReBirth 2.

On October 30, he'll release his new album inspired by the romance he shares with his wife called Eric B for President: Term 3.

Watch the music video here:

