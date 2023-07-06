Enhypen Announced Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate' World Tour

Tickets go on sale at 3 PM local time on Wednesday, July 19.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Robbie Rozelle Sings Songs Of The City On New Single ANOTHER HUNDRED PEOPLE/ Photo 2 Robbie Rozelle Mashes Sondheim Skillfully
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

Enhypen Announced Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate' World Tour

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are hosting their second world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'FATE' (hereinafter  'FATE'). ‘FATE’ will kick off at KSPO Dome in Seoul on July 29 with two consecutive dates, followed by a Japanese dome tour in Kyocera Dome Osaka on September 2 & 3, and Tokyo Dome on September 13 & 14.

The U.S. leg begins at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on October 6, making stops in Glendale, AZ, Houston, Dallas, and Newark, NJ before wrapping up at Chicago’s United Center on October 22.

Tickets go on sale on AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com at 3 PM local time on Wednesday, July 19.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase via ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders who have registered in advance.

Application for ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE is open HERE for ENGENE MEMBERSHIP holders from Thursday, July 6 8 PM PT / 10 PM CT / 11 PM ET through Tuesday, July 11 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET. Click HERE for more information on how to apply for the ENGENE MEMBER PRESALE. 

TOUR DATES: 

Sat July 29 & Sun July 30 – Seoul, Korea - KSPO Dome***

Sat Sept 2 & Sun Sept 3 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka***

Wed Sept 13 & Thur Sept 14 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome***

Fri Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dignity Health Sports Park  (AXS)

Tue Oct 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena (AXS)

Fri Oct 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (AXS)

Sat Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (Ticketmaster)

Wed Oct 18 & Thur Oct 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (Ticketmaster)

Sun Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center (Ticketmaster)

***Not An AEG Presents Show Date

ENHYPEN released their 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD on May 22. As more than 1.3M copies were sold within a week of release, the album became the powerhouse band’s third million-seller album following DIMENSION : DILEMMA (October 2021) and MANIFESTO :  DAY 1 (July 2022).

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than three years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess three “Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (released on May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bella Moore Shares Debut Single “Benny Valentine Photo
Bella Moore Shares Debut Single “Benny Valentine

Los Angeles-based artist Bella Moore shared her debut single “Benny Valentine” via Rain Phoenix’s label, LaunchLeft. Bella’s ethereal vocals slide across distorted guitars and resonant drums as the hauntingly beautiful, fuzzed out track delves into a mesmerizing meeting with the mysterious figure ‘Benny Valentine.’

2
Lindsay Lou Drops Nothing Else Matters Feat. Jerry Douglas Photo
Lindsay Lou Drops 'Nothing Else Matters' Feat. Jerry Douglas

Queen of Time was produced by Dave O'Donnell (James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Heart) and also features Grammy Award-winner Billy Strings. “Nothing Else Matters” follows the debut single and title track “Queen of Time,” which exemplifies the continued theme of duality as Lou explores a path filled with heartbreak, discovery and resilience. 

3
Ida Mae Release New Single Lost on Your Time From Thunder Above You Photo
Ida Mae Release New Single 'Lost on Your Time' From 'Thunder Above You'

The 11 song collection was conceived following Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean discovering she was pregnant while on tour with Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams in San Francisco. They also worked with Ethan Johns, who contributed drums on the album, and bassist Nick Pini (Laura Marling, Nick Mulvey), to record the album live to tape.

4
The Arcadian Wild Share New Single Shoulders From New Album Welcome Photo
The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Shoulders' From New Album 'Welcome'

Consisting of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Bailey Warren, the genre-bending trio wrote and recorded Welcome in their hometown of Nashville, TN, working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull). The band have also shared a music video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'
Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'
SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food NetworkSUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food Network
TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global AdventureTNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON