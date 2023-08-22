Emmet Cohen Announces New Album 'Master Legacy Series Vol. 5' Featuring Houston Person

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents. 

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Emmet Cohen Announces New Album 'Master Legacy Series Vol. 5' Featuring Houston Person

Exuding a musical maturity that breaks generational borders, American Pianists Award winner Emmet Cohen released “Just The Way You Are,” the first single from Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, his upcoming album with the great master of the tenor saxophone Houston Person. Although not considered a traditional selection in the jazz canon, Person puts any hesitation to rest by bringing his own clear, signature sound to the Billy Joel song.

The idea to feature this composition came from Person himself, Cohen recalls. “One of the more astonishing moments for me was when he suggested the tune and proceeded to swing the living daylight out of it.” Cohen describes Person as a melodist and poet, likening the 88 year old titan’s playing to that of the most masterful vocalists. “It’s how Houston draws you into his sound. He could knock you off your feet with the melody alone without even taking a solo, because he said it all in the melody.” 

The record highlights the hyper-collaborative nature of these two bandleaders and their meaningful relationship together. “Most of the ideas for tunes were things that we either came up with together or that he pulled from some area of his life that he thought I might sound good on or bring me joy,” says Cohen.

Person, with over 75 records as a bandleader alone, has had an extensive career as a performer and producer working alongside Etta Jones, Charles Brown, Ron Carter, Lena Horne, Horace Silver and Cedar Walton. “Houston has a story, a personal relationship with all of these tunes,” Cohen says. “To be part of that story is special for me and gives my music and artistry meaning and depth.”

This latest outing with tenor saxophonist Houston Person marks the fifth volume of Cohen’s Master Legacy Series - each installment an exhibition of the intergenerational transfer of the knowledge, history and traditions of jazz.

Over the past six years, the project has featured many of the musical legends who have left an indelible mark on jazz music including George Coleman, Benny Golson, Albert “Tootie” Heath, Ron Carter and Jimmy Cobb.

Cohen has been lauded not only as a musical genius, but a fervent community builder whose collaborations know virtually no borders. His viral online phenomenon, “Live From Emmet’s Place” has featured a vast array of musical icons including Cyrille Aimeé, Christian McBride, Sheila Jordan, Patrick Bartley, Kurt Rosenwinkel and 2023 GRAMMY Best New Artist winner Samara Joy. 

The series earned Cohen the title of “Live-Stream Producer of the Year” by the 2023 Jazz Journalists Association (JJA) Jazz Awards, as well as “Pianist of the Year.”

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents. 

Tour Dates

SEP 2 - Mackinac Island, MI - Grand Hotel, Mackinac Jazz Festival
SEP 5-9 - New York, NY - Birdland
SEP 19 - State College, PA
SEP 23 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens, Wine & Jazz Festival
SEP 24 - Boise, ID - Boise State University
OCT 4 - Hollywood, CA - Catalina Bar & Grill
OCT 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Outpost Performance Space
OCT 12 - Lewisburg, PA - Bucknell University
OCT 20 - Schenectady, NY - A Place For Jazz
OCT 27 - Trondheim, Norway - Dokkhuset
OCT 29 - Warszawa, Poland - Jassmine
OCT 31 - Warszawa, Poland - Jassmine
NOV 1 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Band on the Wall
NOV 2 - London, United Kingdom - Ronnie Scott's
NOV 3 - Macerata, Italy - Teatro Lauro Rossi
NOV 4 - Padova, Italy - Padova Jazz Festival
NOV 6 - Rorschach, Switzerland - INDUSTRIE36
NOV 10 - Lugo, Spain - Círculo das Artes
NOV 11 - Zaragoza, Spain - Auditorio de Zaragoza
NOV 18 - West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of Music
JAN 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
JAN 14-15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
JAN 18 - Miami, FL - The Jazz Cruise
FEB 3 - Denver, CO - Newman Center For The Performing Arts
FEB 8 - Miami, FL - Botti at Sea
FEB 24 - Notre Dame, IN - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
MAR 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kimmel Cultural Campus
MAY 19 - Half Moon Bay, CA - Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
MAY 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
MAY 23-26 San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center

Photo Credit: Gabriela Gabrielaa



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Love In Exile Tour Begins in September Photo
Love In Exile Tour Begins in September

This album proved a fan favorite of the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR and your very own New York Times. Off the heels of an international tour and a stunning NPR Tiny Desk appearance, the trio has brought their show to jazz festivals like Big Ears Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival.

2
Stephen Marley Taps Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, More for New Album Photo
Stephen Marley Taps Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, More for New Album

The album boasts an array of special guests including Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton and Slightly Stoopid. Limited edition double vinyl, CD, digital bundles are now available for pre-order.

3
Nymphlord Shares Boardwalk Saturday Night Ahead of Debut EP Photo
Nymphlord Shares 'Boardwalk Saturday Night' Ahead of Debut EP

Nymphlord, the Northern California born-and-bred singer-songwriter and producer, has shared her latest single, “Boardwalk Saturday Night,” off her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. Mothers Cry And Then We Die. features the previously released tracks “6 Feet Under,” “Bougainvillea” and debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe.”

4
Open City Shares New Single Blitz Kids Stay Sick Photo
Open City Shares New Single 'Blitz Kids Stay Sick'

Philadelphia hard-hitting punk and hardcore band Open City offers their newest single, 'Blitz Kids Stay Sick,' from the forthcoming LP Hands In The Honey Jar, via queer, indie record label Get Better Records. It’s a fist-pumping d-beat rager with a lyrical analysis of how individual choices both reflect and mutate into societal failure.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
SHUCKED