Emmanuel Jal Releases New Album 'Shangah'

A music video for the title track was also released.

Jul. 8, 2022  

South Sudanese Canadian artist and peace activist, Emmanuel Jal today releases his 7th studio album, Shangah via Gatwitch Records and shares the video for the album title track.

"Shangah means 'I am or I have been'. The song and album reflects where I am, whilst recognizing where I have been. I want to create music which pays homage to my heritage whist paving a positive way forward for my people."

"These song have a futuristic feel, meant to re-wire the brain to live a positive life. There are tracks like Lele which means 'do it', Shangah which means 'I am or I have been', Talking to me which offers healing for anyone going through a difficult time as well as songs which celebrate who we are as a nation like Hey Mama. Every song has got something, which gives my life a meaning. And in life if you don't find a meaning in your suffering you will exist to suffer. This album reflects where I am personally but I hope it can bring meaning to others too."

The title track Shangah and its visuals, combine South Sudanese lyrics with familiar Congolese rifts offering up a catchy retro sounding track which Jal intends "the aunties and uncles to also dance to". The music video directed by Ogega Andere and sponsored by ethical footwear company Twins for Peace was shot in downtown Nairobi with the visuals capturing iconic images from the 1970s and 80s with vintage fashion and looks.

"I want our youth to be proud of our heritage, we don't want to just copy whatever is in the charts, we can bring our own music to the masses."

To echo the mix between the past and present the album draws on Emmanuel's roots with traditional rhythms and dialects from South Sudan whilst crossing over to other popular sounds. With the release of 'Shangah' Emmanuel continues to carve a way forward for a distinct 'South Sudanese sound' whilst balancing influences from Kenya and the East African region. In this vein, Jal brings out the unique flavours from his homeland, whilst making them accessible to wider audiences.

To craft this style, Emmanuel has worked alongside Kenyan producer Jesse Bukindu and ensuring to feature up and coming South Sudanese artists on tracks like Hey Mama feat Check B, Chagu Chagu feat MC Ghetto and Lele feat Nubian Redd and Nyaruach. Most of the songs also include powerful female led South Sudanese hooks and choruses, typical of Emmanuel's signature feel, to amplify the voices from his country.

Other tracks have already had an early remix release through Defected Records such as Chagu Chagu with Henrik Schwarz and Mo Black, and Hey Mama through Afro house label Gondwana with DaCapo, FNX Omar and Suraj Kenya, forecasting the appeal this album will have with dance markets across the globe.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

