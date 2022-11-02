Emily Scott Robinson Confirms 2023 Tour With Alisa Amador and Violet Bell

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Emily Scott Robinson will embark on a special tour next year with Alisa Amador and Violet Bell in celebration of her new release, Built On Bones, a song cycle for the Witches of Shakespeare's Macbeth. In addition to the trio performing the project in its entirety, each of the artists will also perform a selection of their own songs individually.

The upcoming tour includes stops at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry, Pittsburgh's Club Café, Boston's Sinclair, New York's Joe's Pub, Philadelphia's World Café Live, Vienna's Jammin' Java, Atlanta's Eddie's Attic and Nashville's City Winery among others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found here.

Released last week via Oh Boy Records (stream/purchase here), Built On Bones was originally commissioned for the Telluride Theatre and first came to life on stage with Robinson directing the music and performing in the role of Hecate. Following a profuse fan response, Robinson joined forces with producer Brandy Zdan as well as Amador and Lizzy Ross (of Violet Bell) to record these modernized adaptations.

Reflecting on the project, Robinson shares, "In the spring of 2021, I was asked by my friend and theatre director Colin Sullivan to compose music for Shakespeare's Macbeth. The Witches of MacBeth are traditionally cast as scary, ugly and evil creatures to which we attribute the darker magic of the show and Macbeth's descent into madness. Our theory was this: What if the Witches were instead beautiful, tempting, sexy, powerful and playful? What if the Witches held the capacity, just like Macbeth, for both light and dark magic?

After all, in the time of King James I and the witch trials in England, the 'witches' targeted by the Crown were not supernatural beings-they were folk healers, spiritualists and teachers. We envisioned a version of the show where we gave the Witches a powerful voice, and in doing so, belied the history of violence against women and their magic. In making this record, Lizzy, Alisa, Brandy and I held in our hearts the intention to heal the lineage of women who came before us and declare that our power and magic cannot be controlled or snuffed out by a violent patriarchy of fearful men."

In addition to Robinson (vocals, guitar), Amador (vocals) and Violet Bell (vocals), Built on Bones also features Ellen Angelico (electric guitar, baritone guitar), Josh Grange (pedal steel, piano, electric guitar), Aaron Haynes (drums), Vanessa McGowan (bass), Eamon McLoughlin (fiddle), Teddy Morgan (bass), Kaitlyn Raitz (cello) and Kristin Weber (violin, string arrangements).

Built on Bones is Robinson fourth release and follows her 2021 Oh Boy Records debut, American Siren, which landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Wide Open Country and NPR Music, who praised, "mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret...stunning."

Additionally, Stereogum declared, "a songwriter for the ages" and Rolling Stone proclaimed, "the Colorado songwriter has some of the late master's flair for narrative wit and wisdom...like Prine, Robinson can devastate with a simple description of something ordinary."

EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00am local time

November 19-Southern Pines, NC-Sunrise Theater

January 24-25-London, UK-UK Americana Music Week

January 27-Newcastle, UK-The Globe

January 28-Glasgow, UK-Celtic Connections 2023

January 29-Dublin, Ireland-The Grand Social

March 1-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

March 2-Evanston, IL-Evanston Space

March 3 -Lake Orion, MI-20 Front Street

March 7-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Café

March 9-Boston, MA-Sinclair

March 10-New York, NY-Joe's Pub

March 11-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

March 12-Vienna, VA-Jammin' Java

March 16-Asheville, NC-Grey Eagle

March 17-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

March 18-Atlanta, GA-Eddie's Attic

March 19-Nashville, TN-City Winery