Emily Bear Releases New Single I'M NOT ALONE

17 year old critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, composer and pianist Emily Bear, has released her brand new single entitled, "I'm Not Alone." The track, produced by Toby Gad (John Legend, Beyoncé, Fergie) and Kill Dave, showcases Bear's distinct vocal talent against a more pop/urban leaning sound. "I'm Not Alone" is the first glimpse of music from her forthcoming EP, set for release later this year. The song was also featured in a major real-life dramatic scene on Monday night's episode of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" on VH1.

"I'm Not Alone" is available now on all DSP's HERE.

"'I'm Not Alone' is really special to me", says Emily. "Although I wrote it about a very specific event in my life, these words can be applied to so many different situations and even when you are in the most pain, know that you are not alone."

Coming up, Emily will be performing at The Hollywood Bowl on May 17th and 18th, as part of the 30th anniversary of The Little Mermaid, a live concert starring Lea Michele as Ariel. She composed an original score for piano and orchestra that will be set to Merbabies, an animated short film that will open the concert.

About Emily Bear

Singer/Songwriter Emily Bear breaks all the rules. The 17-year-old composer and piano virtuoso creates emotionally charged, ear-worm catchy music that is irreverent of genres yet combines them at the same time. A rather unbelievable journey from five-year-old piano prodigy on Ellen to in-demand global performer and composer, ushered her to this tipping point in 2019. Along the way, she's performed on some of the world's most iconic stages - including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Hollywood Bowl and Montreal Jazz Festival - and received the highest accolades across musical styles including ASCAP Concert Music Composer of the Year, Herb Alpert Jazz Composer of the Year, W Magazine's "It Girl" of the year and a recent award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has played in nearly every corner of the globe and enchanted a bevy of legends and music royalty. Her mentor, none other than Quincy Jones, produced her jazz debut cd. Last year, she was "the youngest lead performer of the Night of The Proms" 25-city sold-out European Stadium Tour, wowing audiences and garnering rave reviews in every city. As a scoring phenomenon for film and television, she performed and composed both the opening credits and end title songs to Warner Brothers' recently released feature film, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, and is the featured pianist on renowned composer Mark Isham's score for the upcoming Universal film, A Dog's Journey. All of this set the stage for her dynamic debut as an original songwriter and vocalist with her 2019 single "I'm Not Alone," produced by Toby Gad (John Legend, Beyoncé, Fergie) and her upcoming EP, Emotions.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

Include