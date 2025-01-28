Emile Mosseri Releases New Track 'I Could Be Your Hands'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the release of his sophomore album tryin to be born, out February 28, 2025, Mosseri releases his new single” “i could be your hands.”

As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Emile Mosseri transforms the human experience into song. Musical storytelling is his lifeblood—a talent he has shared with songwriters and directors—and has recently taken center stage in his own work as a performing artist.

Backed by a band composed of Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Dougie Stu, and Kosta Galanopolous, Mosseri retreated to Altamira Sound in the fall of 2023 with frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Bobby Krlic (Midsommar, The Haxan Cloak) to lay the groundwork for what will come next.

Mosseri spent his teens and twenties playing in bands in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to work as a composer, a city in which he has formed some of his deepest collaborative relationships. Mosseri has provided emotionally melodic film scores to support the personal stories of Joe Talbot, Miranda July, Lee Isaac Chung, and more, receiving several accolades, including a Best Original Score nomination at the Academy Awards for Chung's Minari (2020) in 2021. At the same time, he has developed lasting relationships with fellow songwriters both in the studio and on stage, working with Angel Olsen, Bobby Krlic, Sam Gendel, Mary Lattimore, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dave Longstreth, and others.

In 2023, Mosseri released Heaven Hunters, his debut album that is both expansive and cinematic in its dynamic scope and deeply stripped down and exposed in its emotional core. Much of that album is ready to be experienced as intimately as possible and it is from that aesthetic prompt—raw, unfiltered songwriting—which Mosseri has been exploring musically as of late.

Tour Dates

March 11th / Boston, MA / Arts at the Armory

March 13th / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

March 15th / Philadelphia, PA / Johnny Brenda's

March 18th / Toronto, ON / Drake Underground

March 20th / Chicago, IL / Old Town School of Folk Music

March 22nd / Portland, OR / The Old Church Concert Hall

March 23rd / Seattle, WA / Madame Lou's

March 25th / San Francisco, CA / The Chapel

March 27th / Los Angele, CA / Lodge Room

April 19th / Paris, FR / Le POPUP du Label

April 20th / Cologne, DE / Jaki

April 21st / Utrecht, NL / Club Nine at TivoliVredenburg

April 23rd / Berlin, DE / Privatclub

April 28th / London, UK / St Pancras Old Church

Photo credit: Cameron Parkins

