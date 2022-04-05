Emeye Releases New Single 'Da Da (Hi there!)'
“Da Da (Hi There!)” by Emeye is available on all streaming platforms.
Immersing us with an enigmatic tech house beat and unique and almost child-like vocal samples , "Da Da (Hi There!)" by Emeye is available on all streaming platforms, released by Courage Live and distributed by Believe Digital. 'Da (Hi)!' is a Tech House track, featuring capacity on Emeye's ability for kids to create a club banger.
Like a high-pitched conductor, Emeye decorates his score with a series of sonic elements: rumbling bass drum, plucked bass, rolling percussion, and a child's voice doing the magic.
"It's the carelessness of a child living in a world full of duties. It's youthful innocence in music," says Emeye.
The voice was sampled by the artist in France, in Paris, during the pandemic: "I was running some errands and I approached a busy supermarket with a long line to get in. I was there trying to get something for myself when I heard a melody from the other aisle. It was a child with a bright smile singing in her stroller; it was the most beautiful thing about that frenetic place. Ask his mother if you could record his voice; I just sampled it... and it became a song."
Constantly evolving, experimenting, eclectic and avant-garde. Emeye is the link between the real and the virtual world. Their origin is unknown, they have no religion and no sexuality; they are politically correct. They move in the present, advance in time, forget the past. Emeye is him, it's she, it's them; the earth is Emeye, also the stars are Emeye. Am I Emeye?
Listen to the new single here: