Emeye Releases New Single 'Da Da (Hi there!)'

Immersing us with an enigmatic tech house beat and unique and almost child-like vocal samples , "Da Da (Hi There!)" by Emeye is available on all streaming platforms, released by Courage Live and distributed by Believe Digital. 'Da (Hi)!' is a Tech House track, featuring capacity on Emeye's ability for kids to create a club banger.

Like a high-pitched conductor, Emeye decorates his score with a series of sonic elements: rumbling bass drum, plucked bass, rolling percussion, and a child's voice doing the magic.

"It's the carelessness of a child living in a world full of duties. It's youthful innocence in music," says Emeye.

The voice was sampled by the artist in France, in Paris, during the pandemic: "I was running some errands and I approached a busy supermarket with a long line to get in. I was there trying to get something for myself when I heard a melody from the other aisle. It was a child with a bright smile singing in her stroller; it was the most beautiful thing about that frenetic place. Ask his mother if you could record his voice; I just sampled it... and it became a song."

Constantly evolving, experimenting, eclectic and avant-garde. Emeye is the link between the real and the virtual world. Their origin is unknown, they have no religion and no sexuality; they are politically correct. They move in the present, advance in time, forget the past. Emeye is him, it's she, it's them; the earth is Emeye, also the stars are Emeye. Am I Emeye?

Listen to the new single here: