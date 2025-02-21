Emerging R&B Vocalist GIGI Releases New Single 'Fumbled Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Velvet-voiced storyteller GIGI is back with her latest single, "Fumbled Me," the second release off her upcoming EP Waves of It. After making waves with her debut solo single "Diamonds Dancing" — an anthem of resilience and self-worth set to the glow of early 00s R&B nostalgia — GIGI shifts gears, channeling heartbreak and disappointment into a soulful, gut-wrenching tune.

"Fumbled Me" is the sound of love slipping through careless fingers. Over a hypnotic blend of smooth melodies and aching lyricism, GIGI lays bare the pain of realizing your worth too late. "Had to know when you sleep, you ain’t dreamin’ bout me / Came to me with your baggage, should’ve left it at the door," she croons in the first verse, setting the tone for a deeply personal reckoning.

GIGI explains, "The inspiration behind "Fumbled Me" is simply truth-telling… it’s a story of love gone wrong, something almost everyone can relate to. Creating this with other like-minded creatives was incredible, as we shared bits and pieces of our own experiences to craft something so vulnerable and honest."

The bold statement of "Diamonds Dancing" was a triumphant declaration of moving on, earning nods from Billboard, BET, VIBE, and more. Now, "Fumbled Me" captures the moment before the breakthrough—when love turns cold, and clarity hits hard. The chorus drives the message home: "Oh, why don’t you get I’m rare air to breathe? Some don’t get a chance with me… It’s so sad to see, you fumbled me." GIGI’s emotive delivery makes every line feel like a final goodbye wrapped in silk.

This track cements GIGI’s ability to weave relatable, raw emotions into the fabric of modern R&B. With Waves of It on the horizon, "Fumbled Me" sets the stage for a project that delves deep into the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery.

ABOUT GIGI:

Soulful, sleek, and sensual, GIGI makes affecting anthems that are as stylish as they are self-assured. Since discovering her talent at age 8, the Warner Records songstress has used expressive vocals and lucid songwriting to create theme songs for women who not only know their worth, but feel it.

Fusing turn-of-the-century R&B aura with distinctly modern songwriting, she debuts a clear vision on 2025’s Waves of it EP, a reflective set that balances the aftermath of heartache with the triumph of self-knowledge. Music has been the Detroit native’s constant companion over the years. She recalls songs from Bobby Womack and the Four Tops echoing through her childhood home. And performing MJ at her family’s impromptu Thanksgiving talent shows. And the first time, in sixth grade, that a cover earned her 10,000 YouTube views.

Over years of going viral by bringing her powerful voice to past hits and refining her songwriting craft in the studio, GIGI gradually cultivated a style that was warm, fearsome, and unfailingly honest, distilling thoughts and sensations through the supple grace of Aaliyah and the self-assuredness of Beyoncé. Now, with the support of Warner and Veeze’s label partner and manager Terrence "Snake" Hawkins, she aspires for her own original songs to hit listeners the way that the classics imprinted on her. “I'm a music head,” GIGI says, “so I hope someone can tap into each track and that can be the soundtrack they'll remember from some key moment 10 years from now.”

Photo ﻿Credit: Scrill Davis

Comments