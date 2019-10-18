Emerging Country Artist Kristen Kae Debut Single Available for Pre-Order

Singer-songwriter Kristen Kae released her debut single for pre-order "Just Watch Me" on October 18th, 2019 to iTunes, Google Play & Amazon with a release date of November 8th 2019. "Just Watch Me" was co-written and produced by Justine Blazer (Nashville). "Just Watch Me" is a bold declaration of a strong young woman who won't take "No" for an answer. Kristen Kae's command of the lyric composition showcases her talent for writing. "Just Watch Me" leaves no doubt that Kristen Kae is a power to be reckoned with, however she delivers her message with a charming smile and a devilish laugh. "Just Watch Me" sends a positive message of grit, determination and unwavering self-confidence in the face of commonly held skepticism within the music industry. Kristen Kae's powerful vocals paired with a softer chorus highlights her incredible vocal range and great versatility as an artist.

Kristen Kristen says, "This is my first single. I wanted to write the song, so I collaborated with my song producer Justine Blazer (Nashville). I brought the lyric and concept to the table and Justine brought in the melody and fine tuning. It was a great write. It was important to me that my first single be a reflection on how serious I am about my career in the music industry. There are a lot of naysayers out there, I say to them, Just Watch Me."-Kristen Kae



Producer Justine Blazer - "So excited to be Kristen's producer on this song. Her voice is absolutely amazing and uncomparable to anyone else's. This girl offers great energy and a sound that today's country music is missing. She is on fire,watch out world!"



In addition to working on her solo career, Kristen is a member of the All Female Country Group, The Highway Women. She is recording with the group and will be touring with them in 2019-2020.

With a fire in her soul, real life lyrics, delivered with authentic southern charm, & sass, newcomer Kristen Kae is without question a star-in-the-making. This Kentucky Girl has been working in Nashville, Tennessee pursuing her career in country music. Some of her musical influences are Reba, Miranda & Dolly. Kristen Delivers her music with the spirit of Reba, The confidence of Miranda and she delights her audience with her contagious happy disposition, just like Dolly! Kristen is a proud supporter of our Veterans, her mother served in the US Army. She sings at Military Services at Fort Knox, KY on a regular basis and is a fan favorite at sporting events with her powerful rendition of the National Anthem.

Kristen is signed to a management deal with Heart Songs Records and is currently working on her first solo project. Kristen was recently signed to the Female Country Band "The Highway Women". She will be touring and recording in 2019-2020 with the group while she is working on her solo EP and performing as a solo artist.





Related Articles View More Music Stories