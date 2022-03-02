Emeli Sandé Shares New Track 'Oxygen' From New Album 'Let's Say for Instance'

Today, internationally-renowned British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé shares her new track 'Oxygen', available to stream and download now via Chrysalis Records. It arrives as the latest taste of Emeli's upcoming studio album Let's Say For Instance, to be released May 6. The track, produced by F A L L E N (SAINt JHN, Doja Cat, Summer Walker) showcases a more vulnerable side of the songwriter as a tender ode to a loved one.

Speaking about the track, Emeli reveals, "When it comes to making songs about love, I don't worry about oversharing too much. Even if there's no lyric in it, I think to make the most beautiful and powerful music, you have to let go and be honest. I wrote 'Oxygen' in LA, the sun was shining, and I'd just met this new producer called F A L L E N, who played me the beat. Already, a mood was created; I loved how sparse-yet-deep it is, how it allows those very raw emotions to come forth. In life, I can be quite reserved; Unless I really trust somebody, I'm not going to be super open and tell them how I feel. But with music, it's the complete opposite. I need to just let it all spill out and see what it is. With anything that I'm doing, whether that be making a song or being in love, I just, it needs to be all or nothing, and that's what I wanted 'Oxygen' to be. My family think I'm a little bit extreme sometimes, but I think that whatever you dedicate yourself to, you have to fully go for it."

Her first release on an independent label, Let's Say For Instance marks a new era of Emeli's expansive artistry after a decade on stage and on the airwaves. Exploring new sonic territory through shades of classical, disco, nostalgic R&B and more, it sees Emeli freeing herself from the expectations of others, flexing her holistic skills as a songwriter, producer, and vocalist in new, versatile ways. In her words: "'an ode to resilience, rebirth, and renewal". The album features current hit single 'Brighter Days', alongside previous singles 'Look What You've Done' and 'Family'.

Emeli Sandé's debut album Our Version of Events, which sold over 5.4 million copies to date, was the biggest selling album in the UK in 2012, the second biggest selling UK album in 2013 and is certified platinum eight times in the UK and Ireland. Emeli followed it with critically acclaimed Long Live The Angels in 2016, the Kingdom Coming EP in 2017 and Real Life in 2019. With 19 million singles sold including 3 x UK No. 1 singles, 6 million albums and four BRIT awards (including Best Female twice), Emeli received an MBE for Services to Music in 2018 and in July 2019 she became the University of Sunderland's Chancellor.

